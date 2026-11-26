Investigation reveals fatal mid-air collision between two skydivers practicing formation jumps at Skydive Elsinore. FAA confirms equipment function amid safety discussions.

Two experienced skydivers died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, after their parachacles became entangled about 150 feet above the staging area at Skydive Elsinore in California. The fatal mid-air collision occurred while the group was practicing for a significant formation jumping event.

FAA Investigation and Incident Details

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the skydiving equipment performed correctly prior to the accident. Josh Hall, the general manager of Skydive Elsinore, stated that he witnessed the collision firsthand. One of the participants turned into the final approach pattern but apparently failed to see the other jumper.

Also read Fatal Skydiving Collision at Elsinore During Formation Practice

Safety Philosophy of Industry Veteran

Dan Brodsky-Chenfeld, the general manager of Skydive Perris, emphasized that skydivers can guarantee safe landings through rigorous control. The 64-year-old veteran of the sport, known as Dan BC, has completed 32,000 skydives with minimal injury. He attributes his safety record to a promise made to his daughter 32 years ago to always return home.

Formation Jumping Record Attempts

The women involved were practicing with 18 other skydivers to break the California record of 12 participants in women's upright vertical skydiving. This specific formation requires a seated position rather than the traditional upright stance. Two days after the tragic incident, other members of the group successfully broke the state record with 18 people in formation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Future World Record Plans

The victims had also planned to join approximately 40 other jumpers in an attempt to break the world record for a 32-jumper seated formation. This event was scheduled to take place at Skydive Arizona in Eloy, located about 60 miles south of Phoenix. The accident has cast a shadow over these upcoming international record attempts.

Community Safety Reminders

Lake Elsinore resident Jason Terwilliger, 49, highlighted the critical nature of spatial awareness in formation jumping. He reminded participants to beware of who is around them and to ensure adequate separation during jumps. The sport relies on choreographed movements, with safety monitoring starting well before boarding the plane and continuing until the jumper lands safely.