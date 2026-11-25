Two shootings in two days near Euclid and Northfield have East Cleveland neighbors fearful and calling for more police patrols.

EAST CLEVELAND, OH — Two shootings in two days near the intersection of Euclid and Northfield avenues have left some East Cleveland neighbors saying their streets are plain dangerous and something has to change.

Watch the video below: Two shootings in two days rattle one East Cleveland neighborhood Michael Bowie was inside his apartment Monday afternoon when gunfire erupted just outside his window.

Also read Witnesses describe moment a man was shot in East Cleveland on Monday

"Three. Pop, pop, pop. That's what we heard," Bowie said. A man was shot in the head, according to witnesses, forcing Bowie to try to explain the unexplainable to his daughters.

"I try to tell them, we're in the hood, but I'm tired of explaining to them about the hood. They shouldn't even know about this," Bowie said. Police say Monday's shooting was the second in as many days near the intersection of Euclid and Northfield, leaving residents shaken by the violence.

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"It's horrible around here," Precious Morrow said. "Yeah, I worry about safety. Not just for me, but even for the little kids, the people walking down the street.

" It's gotten so bad that Ashley Anderson now plans her day around trying to keep her daughter safe in her own neighborhood. "That's actually why I leave work so early, so I can hit the stores and everything before it even gets dark outside because it is dangerous over here," Anderson said. Anderson says that with the recent rise in violence, she'd like to see police step up patrols in the area, hopefully driving some of the problems out.

"Just the presence. If they see them driving around more, stopping and talking to people like I feel that would help," Anderson said. Mayor Sandra Morgan says she's not sure why there's been a recent rise in gunfire in the area, but says the city is paying attention.

"Certainly we will have extra eyes on that area and extra cars and a lot more surveillance, yes," Morgan said. The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department is investigating both shootings. A spokesperson said there's no evidence connecting the two attacks. In Sunday's case, investigators said a woman, who has not been identified, was shot in the head in the apartment's parking lot around 11 p.m. Detectives continue investigating that case.

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The sheriff's department said two women were arrested after Monday's shooting. Investigators said both victims remain hospitalized.

Meanwhile, people like Bowie wait. He says he shouldn't have to raise his kids around the violence.

"I'm trying to find something better," Bowie said. Bowie is hoping the city finds a way to end the violence outside his window.

"It's like they want us to either or ourselves off or anything. That's how it seems to me," Bowie said. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.