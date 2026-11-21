Mutual love for the accordion, a versatile and charming musical instrument, brought two sets of lifelong friends together.

Mutual love for the accordion, a versatile and charming musical instrument, brought two sets of lifelong friends together. Judy and Mary Ann are not just orchestra mates at the Chicagoland Accordion Academy, they're friends for life.

Both Judy and Mary Ann began playing the accordion when they were 8 years old, but it became a lot more fun four years later when they started making music side by side.

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"It's more than just playing together. We know each other really well. We're like sisters," Judy said.

"We can cover for each other. That's one of the things, that you don't feel as all alone on stage," Judy said.

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"It's fun, because the other person brings out things you may not have thought of. "When Joan Sommers talks, people listen. She's professor emeritus at University of Missouri–Kansas City, where she started the accordion program. Sommers is fun, but she's tough.

Just ask Mary Ann Covone, the academy's founder and director. She and Sommers go back 50 years.

"She was my teacher. I went to Kansas City to study the accordion," Covone said.

"It started out, obviously, as a teacher relationship, and then changed over the years. Truly a solid friendship, probably I would say, developed over time.

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"In 2022, they went to Switzerland for the Coupe Mondiale, the Accordion World Cup competition. The two also celebrate birthdays, including Sommers' 90th three years ago.

"It's a rare day that we don't talk," Covone said. "We talk about the accordion, about the accordion world, about what's happening, and also about personal lives. " Their 50-year friendship is still going strong, all because of their shared love of a musical instrument. Not surprisingly, they said they still have more adventures to come.