Two private security guards were wounded by gunfire at the Co-op City housing complex in the Bronx on Monday. The gunman barricaded himself in an apartment on the 25th floor before dying from a self-inflicted wound.

Two private security officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries during a shooting incident at the Co-op City housing complex located along the Hutchinson River Parkway near Bartow Avenue in the Bronx on Monday. The violent confrontation began shortly after 11:40 a.m. when the guards were conducting a welfare check on a resident within the sprawling residential development.

Incident Trigger and Immediate Response

The sequence of events started when the two security personnel were asked to perform a wellness check on a resident at the property. Moments after arriving at the designated apartment, the officers were opened fire on by an unidentified gunman. Both men were immediately transported by emergency medical services to Jacobi Medical Center for treatment of their wounds. Hospital officials confirmed that while the injuries were serious enough to require medical attention, they were not considered life-threatening.

Also read Suspect barricaded: 3 shot, including 2 public safety officers in Co-Op city in the Bronx

NYPD Standoff and Gunman Death

Following the shooting, New York Police Department officers arrived on the scene to negotiate with the suspect who had barricaded himself inside an apartment on the 25th floor. Law enforcement authorities engaged in a tense standoff as they attempted to gain entry to the unit without further endangering civilians or officers. The situation concluded when police cleared the area and discovered the shooter dead inside the apartment.

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Self-Inflicted Wound and Investigation

Police sources confirmed that the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, effectively ending the active threat to the public and the security staff. Investigators are currently examining the apartment to determine the circumstances that led to the violence. No other individuals were reported injured during the incident, and the security forces remain under observation at the local hospital.

Community Impact and Ongoing Inquiry

The shooting has caused significant concern among residents of the Co-op City complex, one of the largest housing developments in the United States. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the shooter or the motive behind the attack. The investigation remains active as detectives collect evidence and interview witnesses to establish a complete timeline of the events that transpired on Monday morning.