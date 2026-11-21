The family members found themselves 'peevish' and had to be removed, according to a former royal staffer.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandson November 20, 1947, it was a welcome boost for post-World War II Britain. But even though the public was in celebration mode, two members of the Royal Family weren't quite as thrilled to take part in the long, Gyles Brandreth shared some of the behind-the-scenes details of Elizabeth and Philip's wedding day, including the bad-tempered antics of the youngest members of the bridal party.

, the memoir that got her blacklisted from the Royal Family, she shared one hilarious detail about the wedding's page boys,Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk down the aisle with their bridesmaids and page boys, Prince William and Prince Michael, behind them. The Little Princesses: the Story of the Queen's Childhood by Her Nanny, Marion CrawfordThe wedding meal"was a gay and merry lunch party," Crawfie recalled, with Brandreth adding that"the younger members of the family, and their nannies, had a quiet lunch and 'a nice lie down' in another part of the palace.

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'" But despite their quiet break, Prince William and Prince Michael, who were then six and five, became"thoroughly overtired" and"grew peevish," according to Crawford. Brandreth noted that the boys"almost came to blows," causing the staff to step in and remove them.

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"Shocked nannies enveloped them in those vast white shawls royal nannies always seem to have handy. Like sheltering wings!

" Crawford wrote. "They were borne off, but not before they had made ceremonious bows to the King and Queen. "Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.