Two Realistic Trade-Up Scenarios for the Nuggets in 2026 NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets could have a couple of ways to move up in the draft.

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena.

| Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images With just three days until night one of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Denver Nuggets are gearing up to make a selection with the 26th overall pick. There are certainly some intriguing names who could be available for them in the late first round, likeCameron Johnson to the Hornets Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson after making a three-pointer during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.

| Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images The expectation for the Nuggets this summer is that they will be parting ways with veteran forward Cameron Johnson. The 30-year-old sharpshooter is entering the final year of his contract, worth $23.1 million, and he is the perfect trade candidate for teams looking to immediately upgrade their roster. , as they nearly got their first taste of the playoffs in a decade, but lost in the play-in tournament.

This trade would give the Hornets an immediate game-changer, while moving the Nuggets up eight spots on draft night. Grant Williams is also on an expiring contract, worth $14.3 million. This would give the Nuggets immediate cap relief, while allowing them to select a rookie who would likely make an impact on day one.

Sure, a Johnson-for-Williams swap is a downgrade for the Nuggets, but to save some money and improve their draft position, it would be worth it for Denver. As for the Hornets, they get an upgrade at forward, while still possessing two first-round picks to use on June 23. Apr 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams stands on the court during the second half at United Center.

| Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images The Chicago Bulls are in a fairly unique situation this offseason, as they got lucky by jumping into the top four and are expected to walk out of draft night with Caleb Wilson. Of course, landing their new franchise cornerstone will be huge for Chicago, but the Nuggets can still help them enter a new era.

Bulls forward Patrick Williams has been viewed as having one of the worst contracts in the NBA, as Chicago handed him a five-year, $90 million deal in 2024. Now, he is making $18 million per year through the 2028-29 season, despite having underwhelming production. The Nuggets, though, can take that contract off Chicago's hands in exchange for the 15th overall pick.

Again, this is a roster downgrade for the Nuggets, and probably an unlikely move as they look to save money rather than take on a bigger contract. Still, this could be their best way to move up on draft night. Landing a near-lottery pick would be a game-changer for the Nuggets' young core, and could make it worth it to take on some Williams's salary for the next three years.

Being able to land a prospect like Morez Johnson Jr., Cameron Carr, Labaron Philon Jr., or Hannes Steinbach would be huge for this Nuggets team, although it might not be worth it, depending on the trade. Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!





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