Two rail workers sacked after calling female commuter 'little Karen' at London station

Two employees of Morson Vital were fired after a confrontation with a female passenger at Homerton station. The woman was ejected from the platform and called a 'little Karen'. The video went viral, prompting investigations by Morson and TfL.

Two rail workers have been dismissed after a confrontation with a female commuter at Homerton station in east London, a incident that was captured on video and went viral online.

The passenger, who recorded the encounter, reported being called a little Karen by two men wearing high-visibility jackets bearing the logo of Morson Vital, a company that provides infrastructure, rail, construction, and energy services. The confrontation occurred on a platform of the London Overground, on what is now officially called the Mildmay Line. The woman was instructed to leave the platform after she was seen making a phone call.

She questioned the authority of the men, noting they were not wearing proper uniforms or displaying identification. The video shows the two employees repeatedly urging her to leave while tapping their own phones. The incident drew widespread criticism online, with many questioning the role and behavior of the men. Transport for London launched an investigation and described the men's conduct as not acceptable.

Morson Group initially stated that the individuals had been stood down pending investigation, and later confirmed that they were no longer engaged by Morson Vital. The Morson Group said in a statement: We can confirm that two operatives engaged by Morson Vital to provide visible safeguarding and wellbeing support at Homerton Station approached a female commuter who had become animated during a phone conversation on the platform.

This was in line with the training we provide to operatives in this role, which involves identifying potentially hazardous behaviours and de-escalating risks to support passenger safety. Since this incident, we have carried out a thorough investigation. Our investigation concluded that the individuals involved did not adhere to their Morson Vital training.

It also established that they did not follow strict behavioural standards, and failed to communicate the purpose of their intervention whilst wearing non-compliant uniform, which includes wearing visible ID. As a result, these operatives are no longer engaged by Morson Vital. The company added that it would continue to conduct management audits to ensure compliance with uniform and ID protocols.

Transport for London's general manager for London Overground, Rory O'Neill, also condemned the employees' approach, stating: The behaviour seen in this online footage at Homerton station is not acceptable. The individuals involved are employed by Network Rail's contracted security provider and not by Transport for London. We expect everyone working on the network to act professionally and treat customers with respect at all times. We have raised this matter with Network Rail as a priority and they are investigating.

The incident has sparked debate about the role of private security contractors on public transport and the training they receive. The woman who recorded the video, who shared it on X (formerly Twitter), received support from many online users who criticized the conduct of the Morson employees. The case highlights the importance of proper identification and professional behavior by all personnel interacting with passengers.

As investigations continue, both Morson Vital and Network Rail are reviewing their procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future





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