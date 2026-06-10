Two protesters jailed for violent disorder following Henry Nowak demonstrations

Two men have been sentenced to a combined total of four years and two months in prison for violent disorder during protests in Southampton after the murder of Henry Nowak. Daniel Frost, 44, and Reece Robinson, 21, were involved in throwing objects at police officers. Frost, who has 25 previous convictions, was armed with a makeshift knuckleduster and launched chairs and a bin. Robinson admitted throwing stones. The protests followed the sentencing of Vickrum Digwa to life for Nowak's murder.

Two men involved in violent protests following the death of Henry Nowak have been sentenced to prison. Daniel Frost , 44, and Reece Robinson , 21, were jailed for a combined total of four years and two months for violent disorder during demonstrations in Southampton .

The protests erupted after the release of police body-worn video showing the moments before 18-year-old Henry Nowak became unconscious and subsequently died. Vickrum Digwa, 23, was later convicted of Nowak's murder and sentenced to life with a minimum of 21 years. Frost, described as 'belligerent,' threatened police officers, telling them to 'come and get it' while armed with a makeshift knuckleduster made from a rope and a metal carabiner.

He threw two plastic chairs and a bin at officers, though none made contact. He was part of a 'baying mob' wearing a camouflaged mask and brazenly told officers he would be home within four hours if arrested. During sentencing at Southampton Crown Court, Frost showed little emotion. He has 25 previous convictions for 55 offences, including public disorder, possession of a blade, burglary, robbery, and grievous bodily harm, and previously served a six-year prison term.

Robinson, of Havant, admitted throwing stones at police but claimed he 'didn't really do much.

' He was sentenced to two years in prison after admitting violent disorder. The court heard that he had 'brought shame on his family.

' Robinson has no previous convictions or cautions. During the hearing, Robinson waved at his family, including his father who traveled from Liverpool, as he was taken out of court. Twelve members of the public, some in tears, attended the sentencing. The demonstration initially gathered outside Southampton police station at around 6pm.

Prosecutor Siobhan Linsley noted that the protest was in relation to Nowak's murder, with the sentencing of Digwa concluding on June 1. She stated that alongside local protesters and groups like the 'Southampton Patriots,' many individuals attended from outside the area after being called to attend on social media by far-right influencers such as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. Footage shown in court included a speaker shouting 'Let's go to Portswood!

' Frost's actions were detailed by the prosecution. He was seen throwing objects and forming what officers feared was a homemade knuckle duster. When confronted, he claimed it was a dog lead but invited officers to take it, saying it would take four of them and that 'these lot will f*** you right up.

' After crowds dispersed after 11pm, Frost was still wearing the same facial covering and had the rope hanging around his neck. He told officers to 'f*** off' when asked about his dog. He was described as 'extremely belligerent and aggressive,' refusing to provide his details unless arrested.

He told officers he had done nothing wrong and that he would be home on bail within four hours after receiving a cup of tea and food, adding that they 'needed to arrest someone after today's fun.

' In his police interview, Frost initially denied being present before describing the event as a 'big party. ' Frost lost a tooth during the protests, and his missiles did not hit any officers. The violent disorder highlighted the tensions following Nowak's death and the subsequent legal proceedings. The court's sentences underscore the seriousness of participating in violent protest, with Frost's extensive criminal history considered an aggravating factor.

The case also drew attention to the role of social media in mobilizing individuals from outside the local area to attend demonstrations that turned violent





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