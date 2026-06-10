Two Protesters Jailed for Combined Four Years and Two Months for Violent Disorder

Daniel Frost and Reece Robinson were sentenced to a combined four years and two months in prison for their roles in the violent demonstrations over the death of Henry Nowak.

Two protesters who launched bins and stones at police during the violent demonstrations over the death of Henry Nowak were today jailed for a combined four years and two months.

Daniel Frost, a 44-year-old father-of-two, was part of the 'baying mob' wearing a camouflaged mask, but brazenly told officers to arrest him after the protest in Southampton. He boasted that if they did, he 'would be home in four hours'. Frost pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon and was jailed for two years and four months. He has 25 previous convictions for 55 offences.

Reece Robinson, 21, of Havant, admitted throwing stones at the police but claimed that he 'didn't really do much'. Having 'brought shame on his family', he was sentenced to two years in prison today after admitting violent disorder. The violent disorder came after anger erupted following the release of police body-worn video showing 18-year-old student Henry being placed in handcuffs by police moments before he became unconscious and subsequently died.

The demonstrations were organised in relation to the murder of Henry Nowak, the prosecution of which concluded on June 1 with the sentencing at this court of Vickrum Digwa. Footage was shown to the court which showed a speaker shouting: 'Let's go to Portswood!

' When opening Frost's case on Monday, Ms Linsley said: 'The defendant can be seen to throw two plastic chairs and a bin towards the line of PSU officers, although none made contact. 'The defendant somewhat ostentatiously wraps the rope around his arm and the clip around his hand forming what the observing officers feared to be a handmade knuckle duster.

In response to hearing this, the defendant said it was a dog lead but repeatedly invited the officers to come and take it from him.

'He then told them that it will take four of them to remove it from him and that if they tried to do so, 'these lot will f*** you right up, come and get it'. 'Once crowds finally dispersed after 11pm, the defendant was seen by officers who were still maintaining a police cordon in the area walking down Belmont Road. He was still wearing the same facial covering and the rope was hanging around his neck.

'He told officers again that it was a dog lead but when asked where his dog was he told officers to f*** off. 'He was extremely belligerent and aggressive towards officers who were asking him why he was in the location and were trying to ascertain if he was present at the earlier disorder. He refused to provide his details unless he was arrested.

'He told officers that he had done nothing wrong, that he was happy to be arrested as he would be home on bail within four hours after being given a cup of tea and some food and that they 'needed to arrest someone after today's fun'. 'In his police interview, he initially denied being present at the scene of the disorder before describing it as a 'big party'





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Daniel Frost Reece Robinson Henry Nowak Violent Disorder Protest Southampton

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Two protesters jailed for violent disorder following Henry Nowak demonstrationsTwo men have been sentenced to a combined total of four years and two months in prison for violent disorder during protests in Southampton after the murder of Henry Nowak. Daniel Frost, 44, and Reece Robinson, 21, were involved in throwing objects at police officers. Frost, who has 25 previous convictions, was armed with a makeshift knuckleduster and launched chairs and a bin. Robinson admitted throwing stones. The protests followed the sentencing of Vickrum Digwa to life for Nowak's murder.

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Protesters jailed for violent disorder after Henry Nowak's deathTwo Henry Nowak protesters were today jailed for a combined four years and two months for their roles in the violent demonstrations following the student's death. Daniel Frost, a 44-year-old father-of-two, and Reece Robinson, 21, were sentenced after admitting violent disorder. Frost has 25 previous convictions for 55 offences and showed little emotion during the sentencing at Southampton Crown Court.

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