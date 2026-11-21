The changes would allow the Los Angeles City Council to override executive directives and remove general managers with a two-thirds vote.

The changes would allow the Los Angeles City Council to override executive directives and remove general managers with a two-thirds vote. The changes would allow the Los Angeles City Council to override executive directives and remove general managers with a two-thirds vote.

The Los Angeles City Council on Friday referred to committee two proposed charter changes that would allow the council to overturn mayoral executive directives and remove department general managers, something only the mayor can do now. Any changes to the charter would require voter approval. Councilmember Monica Rodriguez authored the motion on executive directives, which are orders to department heads by the mayor. If approved, the council would need a two-thirds vote to override such an order.

Also read Los Angeles Rams Midseason Awards and Top Performers Analysis

Rodriguez said the move was not aimed at incoming Mayor Nithya Raman, whom the council member did not support in the election. She said it's important that there be “healthy checks and balances ... regardless of who sits in the Mayor’s Office.

" Councilmember Ysabel Jurado, who authored the motion on general managers, said it “grew out of serious concerns about the LAPD’s handling of protests” and the council’s “limited authority over department leadership. ” As specified in the other motion, if approved, the City Council would need a two-thirds vote to remove a department manager.

Advertisement

Liz Garcia, a spokesperson for the mayor-elect, said Raman believes “eroding executive authority makes city government less efficient, less accountable and ultimately less effective in delivering services to residents.

"The City Council’s Ad Hoc Committee on Charter Reform plans to conduct a series of hearings on numerous proposed charter changes — including expanding the size of the council. It will be up to the full City Council to decide what changes to place before voters — likely on the November 2028 ballot.eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere.

LAist is now 100% community funded and that means we’re taking our future into our own hands and turning to you to keep local reporting strong. You come to LAist because you want independent reporting and trustworthy local information. Our nonprofit newsroom doesn’t answer to shareholders looking to turn a profit. Instead,We are free to follow facts wherever they lead and to hold power to account without fear or favor.

Our only loyalty is to our readers and listeners and our mission: to inform, engage, and strengthen Southern California’s communities.