Two-Pronged Snowmaker Expected This Weekend, Followed by a Chilly Presidents' Day

The weekend forecast calls for two rounds of snowfall, with the first arriving tonight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will rise slightly tomorrow, bringing a mix of snow, drizzle, and freezing drizzle before a second wave of snow arrives late tomorrow afternoon and night. The second round of snow is more uncertain in its intensity, with some models predicting several inches of accumulation. Cold temperatures are expected to grip the area for Presidents' Day, with highs failing to reach double digits and overnight lows potentially dipping below zero.

It is positively frigid out there this morning with many suburban locations below zero. Thank goodness it’s not very windy or we might be looking at dangerous windchills beyond the discomfort many will feel out there this morning. Now the forecast focus is on a two-pronged snowmaker punctuated by some mixed precipitation in between. After a sunny start to this Valentine’s Day, clouds will move in this afternoon as a precursor to a few hours of snow this evening.

If I had to pick a timeframe for that, I would say between 6 p.m. and midnight, although the duration of snow in any given location maybe more like 3 to 4 hours. Total snowfall from this first blast looks to be on the order of 1 to maybe 3 inches with a bias for the heavier amounts in our northern counties. Later tonight and tomorrow as somewhat milder air moves up from the south helping nudge temperatures perhaps just past freezing, a light mix of snow/drizzle/freezing drizzle may fall with minimal impacts. The next timeframe of greater concern will be late tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night-and the jury is really still out on that one. There are some computer models which bring a few more inches of snow to the area and there are some computer model solutions which show very little if any additional accumulation. At this point I think it is likely that we pick up a couple of inches of snow late tomorrow and tomorrow night, creating some dicey travel conditions in the evening. There may be a few light snow showers or flurries around early Sunday, but there shouldn’t be any meaningful snow coming down. What will be meaningful is the cold that is queued up and ready to plow in here Sunday. Presidents’ Day looks to be the coldest of the bunch when highs may not even reach double digits. Overnight lows during this period will likely be below zero in most areas with the possible exception of right downtown





fox32news / 🏆 547. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SNOW WINTER WEATHER COLD SNAP FORECAST PRESIDENTS DAY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mississippi College Board Raises Two Presidents' SalariesThe presidents of the University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi Valley State University received raises at the end of last year. The increases, which took effect earlier this month, were granted after trustees discussed the job performances of both presidents.

Read more »

Inspiring Inauguration Day Quotes from U.S. Presidents and PoetsCelebrate Inauguration Day with a collection of stirring quotes from U.S. presidents and poets, including Maya Angelou, Amanda Gorman, and Robert Frost. Explore memorable addresses from Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy, and George Washington, and discover the enduring legacy of this national tradition.

Read more »

Trump’s Day 1 Showed How Criminal Presidents Could Become the NormWe may be entering a prolonged era of legal impunity for presidents, their families, friends, and even criminally violent supporters.

Read more »

Captain America: Brave New World Set for Strong Presidents Day Weekend DebutThe highly anticipated Marvel film is projected to make a significant impact at the box office.

Read more »

Serta’s Presidents Day Sale: Save Nearly $1,000 on Adjustable Mattress SetsYou don’t have to wait for a major holiday to snag deals on mattresses.

Read more »

The Best Presidents Day Mattress Sales to Shop NowPresidents Day Weekend is the perfect time to upgrade your sleep setup. We've rounded up the best mattress deals from brands like Tuft & Needle, Helix, Birch, and more.

Read more »