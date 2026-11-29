Split Brain Samsara has officially been released on Steam, as two players are trapped in the same body, working together to overcome it all.

Split Brain Samsara has officially been released on Steam, as two players are trapped in the same body, working together to overcome it all. Split Brain Samsara is now available on Steam, with Kusa Games releasing its co-op adventure built around one shared body.

Two players control the same character online, with one handling the physical world and the other navigating the spiritual realm. Split Brain Samsara sends both players through a massive station to solve puzzles, uncover clues, and figure out what happened.will have you and a friend working together online, as you are both locked in the same body and learning how to control it as part of a co-op adventure.

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You'll learn to control the same character at the same time as you venture into a spiritual realm, where you must"unravel the machinations of the Samsara megastructure" through communication and teamwork. We have the finer details of the title below, you and a friend control the same character. One controls the character's movements and interactions with the physical world, while the other sees different things and interacts with the spiritual realm.