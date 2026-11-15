Two Planes Collide on Miami International Airport Taxiway

UPS cargo plane and Copa Airlines jet collide at Miami airport, leaving two people with minor injuries.

A UPS cargo plane and a Copa Airlines passenger jet collided on a taxiway at Miami International Airport on Saturday night, leaving two people with minor injuries.

The incident happened at approximately 9:15 p.m., when the wingtip of the Copa Airlines Boeing 737 struck the nose of a UPS Boeing 767, the Federal Aviation Authority reported. The passenger aircraft was taxiing toward its gate, while the cargo plane was preparing to depart for Bogotá, Colombia. The FAA said air traffic controllers had instructed the UPS crew to give way to the Copa aircraft. The agency confirmed it was investigating the incident.

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Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated two people at the scene. Neither required hospital treatment. Newsweek contacted UPS, Copa Airlines, MDFR, the FAA and Miami International Airport via email on Sunday for comment. UPS Confirms Crew Is Safe UPS confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in the collision, saying its crew was safe.

"We are aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft on the ground in Miami," the company said in a statement. "Our crew is safe, and we are committed to working with authorities to determine what happened. The safety of our employees and the public is our highest priority," they added. The airport said flights were being directed to other taxiways following the collision, meaning there was no immediate impact on airport operations.

The FAA has not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident. Dallas Love Field Reopens After Security Alert The Miami collision came amid further disruption at another U.S. airport, with Dallas Love Field temporarily closing on Saturday night following a security alert involving a commercial aircraft. Dallas Police said officers responded at approximately 8:31 p.m. local time after receiving an aircraft alert.

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A preliminary investigation found that a threat had been made, but authorities later determined it was unfounded. Dallas Police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, with the airport reopening shortly afterwards once law enforcement had cleared the incident. No injuries were reported, and airport officials confirmed normal operations had resumed. Passengers were advised to check with their airlines for updates.

Air Traffic Control Failure Adds To U.S. Aviation Disruption The latest incidents follow a major disruption to U.S. air travel on Friday, November 13, when the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop affecting departing flights. The restriction was imposed after telecommunications problems disrupted communications and radar systems used by air traffic controllers at multiple facilities.

As reported by Newsweek, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters earlier on Friday that "there was no prior indication, there was no indication as of yet, that this was a nefarious attack against us. It's just a telecommunications outage as of right now.

" Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the disruption affected air traffic control operations, prompting officials to halt departures as a safety precaution. The ground stop was lifted at approximately 8:15 p.m, Eastern time on Friday, allowing flights to resume, as reported by Newsweek.

However, the disruption left aircraft and crews out of position, causing further delays and cancellations across the country. According to the US Department of Transportation, more than 3,500 flights were grounded during the disruption, while more than 8,000 flight operations resumed after the restriction was lifted. Officials warned passengers to expect continued disruption as airlines worked to restore normal schedules.

The FAA and transportation officials are continuing to investigate the telecommunications failure, with the incident raising further questions about the reliability of the country's air traffic control infrastructure. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Tobias Meyjes and Cristina Diciu.

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The incident happened at approximately 9:15 p.m., when the wingtip of the Copa Airlines Boeing 737 struck the nose of a UPS Boeing 767, the Federal Aviation Authority (The FAA said air traffic controllers had instructed the UPS crew to give way to the Copa aircraft. The agency confirmed it was investigating the incident. UPS confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in the collision, saying its crew was safe.

"We are aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft on the ground in Miami," the company said in a statement. "Our crew is safe, and we are committed to working with authorities to determine what happened. The safety of our employees and the public is our highest priority," they added. The airport said flights were being directed to other taxiways following the collision, meaning there was no immediate impact on airport operations.

Dallas Love Field Reopens After Security Alert The Miami collision came amid further disruption at another U.S. airport, with Dallas Love Field temporarily closing on Saturday night following a security alert involving a commercial aircraft.officers responded at approximately 8:31 p.m. local time after receiving an aircraft alert. A preliminary investigation found that a threat had been made, but authorities later determined it was unfounded. No injuries were reported, and airport officials confirmed normal operations had resumed.

Passengers were advised to check with their airlines for updates. The restriction was imposed after telecommunications problems disrupted communications and radar systems used by air traffic controllers at multiple facilities.told reporters earlier on Friday that"there was no prior indication, there was no indication as of yet, that this was a nefarious attack against us. It's just a telecommunications outage as of right now.

" Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the disruption affected air traffic control operations, prompting officials to halt departures as a safety precaution. The ground stop was lifted at approximately 8:15 p.m, Eastern time on Friday, allowing flights to resume, as reported by.

However, the disruption left aircraft and crews out of position, causing further delays and cancellations across the country. According to the US Department of Transportation, more than 3,500 flights were grounded during the disruption, while more than 8,000 flight operations resumed after the restriction was lifted. Officials warned passengers to expect continued disruption as airlines worked to restore normal schedules.

The FAA and transportation officials are continuing to investigate the telecommunications failure, with the incident raising further questions about the reliability of the country's air traffic control infrastructure.