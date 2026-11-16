Two Pints of Lager Reunion Script Ready as Will Mellor Pushes for Comeback

Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps creator Susan Nickson has completed a reunion special script. Star Will Mellor confirms he is actively working to bring the beloved British comedy back to screens.

A wave of nostalgia is sweeping through the landscape of British television as fans of classic sitcoms receive promising news about their favorite shows returning to the small screen. Among the most celebrated comedy series of the past two decades, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisbs has secured a significant step toward a potential revival. The series, which originally ran between 2001 and 2011, is set to return with a dedicated reunion special that aims to explore where the beloved characters are now.

Two Pints Script Completion Confirmed by Cast

Will Mellor, a prominent star from the original cast of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, has officially confirmed that a script for the reunion special is fully written and ready for production. Mellor stated that he is actively trying to make the project a reality, expressing strong enthusiasm for reuniting with his former co-stars. He revealed that creator Susan Nickson has written a proper special titled Two Pints: Last Orders, designed as a where are they now kind of arrangement for the audience.

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The actor noted that he has everything crossed for the project to move forward, signaling a strong internal drive from within the cast to see the series revived. This confirmation follows a period of speculation among fans regarding the status of the show, which had not aired new episodes in over a decade. Mellors comments provide the first concrete evidence that the creative team has moved beyond initial discussions into tangible script development for a potential comeback.

Susan Nickson Leads Creative Revival Efforts

Susan Nickson, the creator and writer behind Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, plays a central role in this proposed return. Having written the original series and its episodes, Nickson has taken the helm in drafting the narrative for the reunion special. Her involvement ensures that the tone and character dynamics of Two Pints: Last Orders remain faithful to the style that audiences enjoyed during the show original run.

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The writer has developed the script to accommodate the passage of time since the series ended in 2011. This approach allows for a realistic exploration of character development and life changes over the intervening years. The structure of Last Orders as a special event suggests a focused narrative arc rather than a full seasonal renewal, which may streamline the production process and make the project more feasible for broadcasters.

Context of British Comedy Revivals and Development

The potential return of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps sits within a broader trend of attempts to revive iconic British television comedies. In the history of small-screen productions, many influential and popular series have hailed from the United Kingdom, including James Corden and Ruth Jones Gavin and Stacey, which broke records across its seventeen-year run. Other notable entries include Rowan Atkinson Mr. Bean, which became a cultural icon despite only creating fifteen episodes, and Armando Iannucci The Thick of It, which challenged authority with biting political satire.

Additionally, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant The Office is widely credited with changing comedy forever upon its initial release. However, not all revival efforts have succeeded without obstacles. The 1975 BBC hit Fawlty Towers, widely regarded as one of the best sitcoms of all time, was confirmed in 2023 to be getting a reboot with John Cleese returning. That reboot has since stalled and fallen into development hell, courtesy of off-screen issues and the sad death of executive producer Rob Reiner.

Next Steps for the Two Pints Revival Project

With the script completed by Susan Nickson and Will Mellor actively advocating for the project, the next phase involves securing distribution and greenlighting the production. Mellor has indicated that he is trying to make it happen, suggesting that he is engaging with producers and network executives to move the project forward. The title Last Orders implies a significant narrative weight, potentially serving as either a celebration of the shows legacy or a final send-off for the characters.

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Fans of the series have long anticipated news regarding the cast and crew reuniting. The confirmation of a written script provides a tangible milestone that distinguishes this effort from previous rumors or vague possibilities. As Mellor works to make the reunion a reality, the entertainment industry is watching to see if the project can navigate the complexities of modern television production to bring Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps back to viewers.