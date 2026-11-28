Two people, including a pregnant woman, were fatally shot Friday night in Chester, according to city officials and news reports.

Two people, including a pregnant woman, were fatally shot Friday night in Chester, according to city officials and news reports. Police responded about 7:45 p.m. to reports of shooting near the intersection of Seventh and Highland streets, 6abc reported .

A “drive-by shooter” opened fire at a car, killing the pregnant woman, her unborn child, and another adult, according to Chester Mayor Stefan Roots . Their identities have not been made public. Roots told The Inquirer a child was also in the car but was unharmed. An investigation is ongoing, and police are searching for the shooter, he said.

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“Anytime there’s a serious crime — particularly when it means loss of life — it’s just heartbreaking to the community,” Roots said in a phone interview. Chester once had one of the highest per capita homicide rates in the nation , but shootings and homicides have dropped dramatically. There were 32 homicides in 2020 ; so far this year, Roots said there have been 11.