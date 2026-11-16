Two people trapped inside car after rollover crash on SR 512 near Tacoma

Two people were taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash with entrapment at an off-ramp near state Route 512 and Pacific Avenue in the Parkland-Tacoma area.

Two people were taken to a local hospital on Sunday afternoon after a rollover crash with entrapment at an off-ramp near State Route 512 and Pacific Avenue in the Parkland-Tacoma area.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said crews were dispatched at about 2:20 p.m. to reports of a vehicle accident at the off-ramp. Firefighters arrived to find one vehicle overturned onto its roof with two people trapped inside. Crews stabilized the vehicle and extricated both people. Both patients had non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Also read Two and a Half Men Adds Two More Seasons to Pluto TV Catalog

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has directed Seattle Parks and Recreation to begin a community process to rename Jackson Park after ongoing concerns about the legacy of its namesake, former President Andrew Jackson. Woman dies after falling from apartment balcony in Renton, police investigating Police and detectives are working to determine what happened after a woman died after falling from an apartment balcony in Renton on Sunday morningEverett police are warning local boat owners to "lock up," after a man was arrested three times in 12 days last month on reportedly stolen boats.

Advertisement

Nearly three decades after a violent bank robbery and police shootout, two men once on opposite sides of an FBI manhunt revisit one of Seattle's most infamous series of bank robberies.