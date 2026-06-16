Two people shot in confrontation outside home on Northeast Side, four people detained

WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies rushed to the scene of the reported shooting around 7:50 p.m. near the corner of Gibbs Sprawl Road and Glen Briar Drive.

According to authorities, a male, around the age of 40, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, with what appears to be a rifle. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Deputies have identified possible suspects who had fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Four people have been detained for questioning, but at this time, none of them has been identified positively as the suspect.

One of those detained had also sustained a gunshot wound, which deputies say may have been the result of a homeowner attempting to defend himself. The sheriff’s office said it executed a search warrant for narcotics after deputies received a tip alleging possible narcotics use at the residence. Flash Flood Warnings until 9 a.m. for parts of South Texas after 2 to 4 inches of rain.

Flood Watch through Tuesday as tropical moisture fuels more storms, with 1 inch per hour rates near the Hill Country. Bandera County crews are searching for a driver after a vehicle was swept away by floodwaters on Lower Mason Creek Road. The car later stopped near Broad Oak Road, but contact was lost and the person remains missing. Texas community mourns Carlos and Jenn Mugica of Castle Hills, killed together in an I-10 crash near Flatonia.

Cause still under investigation as tributes pour in for the couple known for years of local giving. San Antonio wakes up to gloom after the Spurs’ season ends, but perspective matters. Wembanyama’s goal was the 6th seed. They won 62, took the 2 seed, won the West, and beat the champs in two elimination games.





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