Two people injured after taxiing planes collide at Miami International Airport

Six crew members and 166 passengers were on the Copa Airlines flight during the collision, according to a statement from the airline.

At about 9 p.m. ET Saturday, the wingtip of a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 struck the nose of a UPS Boeing 767 as both aircrafts were taxiing, according to a statement from the FAA.

The Copa plane was taxiing to the gate, while the UPS plane was departing for Bogota, Colombia, the FAA said. The Copa flight had six crew members and 166 passengers aboard at the time of the collision, according to a statement from the airline. Greg Chin, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, said in a statement that two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and were not hospitalized.

Also read Two Planes Collide on Miami International Airport Taxiway

UPS said in a statement that it was aware of the incident and “committed to working with authorities to determine what happened. ” “The safety of our employees and the public is our highest priority,” the company said. The collision came a day after the FAA issued a rare nationwide ground stop because of a widespread air traffic control telecommunication issue. The ground stop lasted more than four hours, and led to thousands of flight cancellations and delays.

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Officials believe aAs of 10:20 a.m. ET Sunday, 1,583 flights within, into or out of the U.S. had been cancelled, and another 2,944 were delayed. I’m a reporter on NBC News’ breaking news team, covering crime, extreme weather, pop culture and more. I recently covered Hurricane Milton, which devastated the Tampa, Florida, metropolitan area, and the student-led protests at Columbia University.