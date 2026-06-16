Two people, including one shot by CPD officer, seriously injured in Uptown

Two people, including one shot by a Chicago police officer, were seriously injured on the city's North Side on Monday evening.

Two people, including one shot by a Chicago police officer, were seriously injured on the city's North Side on Monday evening. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability posted to X just after 9 p.m., saying it is responding to an officer-involved shooting in the Uptown neighborhood's 1400-block of West Argyle Street.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said two civilians with gunshot wounds were transported to local hospitals in serious to critical conditions. One was taken to St. Francis, and the other was taken to Illinois Masonic. Sources tell ABC7 only one of those civilians was shot by an officer. Video from the scene captured one person being taken away in an ambulance.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear, but one witness said he saw a slew of police in the area as he stood near North Clark and West Argyle streets. He told ABC7 he saw officers jump out of a vehicle to try to apprehend someone.

"Several officers... jumped out of their vehicles and started yelling commands at that suspect. He obviously took off running. We took off running behind the alleyway here," he said.

"And ducked by behind a vehicle, and then we heard several gunshots. I want to say, like, 15 to 20 gunshots.

" Two people on the corner said the person shot by police appeared to be conscious and perhaps suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Where the second person was shot was not immediately clear, but nearby residents said a shooting happened at a condo building near North Clark Street and West Lawrence Avenue prior to the shooting involving the officer.

ABC7 is working to confirm whether that reported condo shooting is connected to the police-involved shooting.12 dead in crash of plane on skydiving outing in Missouri, authorities say





ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Our Chicago: The Obama Presidential Center Prepares To OpenGround was broken in September 2021 for the Obama Presidential Center. Not quite five years later, the doors will open to the public June 19th, with a free, open house style event.

Read more »

Seth Rogen Breaks Silence on Where He Stands With James FrancoThe two actors were collaborators for more than two decades.

Read more »

CPD: Man stabbed CTA rider in LoopChicago police are asking for help identifying a man accused of stabbing a CTA rider in the Loop earlier this month.

Read more »

CPD: Woman sexually assaulted, robbed while jogging in South Chicago parkChicago police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed while jogging Saturday morning in Rainbow Park.

Read more »