Peace officers were doing a wellness check at a building when a suspect fired at them, law enforcement sources said. The suspect later died after turning the gun on himself.

Peace officers were doing a wellness check at a building when a suspect fired at them, law enforcement sources said. The suspect later died after turning the gun on himself.

At least two of the people who were shot are private security officers. All three are expected to survive. Two peace officers were shot in the Bronx by a suspect who later took his own life, law enforcement sources said. Shots were fired around noon Monday in Co-op City, police sources said.

Also read 2 peace officers shot in Co-op City, suspect found dead inside Bronx apartment

Peace officers were doing a wellness check at a building off the Hutchinson River Parkway East when a suspect fired at them, a preliminary investigation found. The two peace officers were struck by bullets as the suspect shot through an apartment door, law enforcement sources said. The victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where they were conscious and expected to survive.

One officer was grazed in the left arm, while the other was struck in the buttocks, according to law enforcement sources. Police said the suspect, identified by sources as Terry Daniel, barricaded himself inside an apartment on the 25th floor after the shooting. Officers eventually entered the home, where Daniel was found dead inside a bedroom after turned the gun on himself. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

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The 56-year-old Daniel had a lengthy criminal history, including arrests for rape, assault and witness tampering, according to two sources familiar with the matter. From Riverdale to Longwood to Morris Park to Kingsbridge and all points between, NBC New York covers Bronx news, weather, traffic and more. A neighbor told NBC New York that Daniel's mother died six months ago and an eviction notice had been put on the door, but he refused to leave, leading to him open fire.

Footage from Chopper 4 showed the shooting sparked a large police response at the scene. The NYPD advised people to avoid the area. Those who live in the high-rise building were told to temporarily evacuate, but were allowed to return later. Co-op City, home to about 50,000 residents, has its own security force that operates in conjunction with the NYPD.

Its officers are armed and have the power to make arrests on the property.