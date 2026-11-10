Two Official Peanuts Advent Calendars Launch for 2026 Holiday Season

Discover two new officially licensed Peanuts advent calendars for 2026. Choose between the Snoopy Beauty collection or the interactive digital experience from The Peanuts Official Store.

For decades, Charles M. Schulz's A Charlie Brown Christmas has served as a cornerstone of holiday viewing traditions, yet the beloved franchise is now expanding its seasonal presence beyond television screens. In a significant move to engage fans during the winter holidays, the Peanuts brand is launching two distinct, officially licensed advent calendar s for the upcoming 2026 season. This dual release allows consumers to choose between a tangible beauty-focused product and an immersive digital experience, marking a strategic diversification in how the iconic characters interact with their audience during the countdown to December 25.

Snoopy Beauty Collection Details

The first physical option is the "Peanuts Snoopy Beauty Advent Calendar 2026," currently available on Amazon through Get Trend under the designation of official merchandise. Priced at $65.99, this calendar is explicitly marketed toward women and teens, featuring a box designed to resemble Snoopy's iconic doghouse with graphics of Snoopy and Woodstock adorning the sides. The package contains 24 compartments filled with a curated selection of personal care items and accessories. These items include hair accessories, makeup brushes, a heatless curler, silver charm earrings, bath sponges, cooling eye pads, acrylic hairclips, scrunchies, a keyring, a foldable hairbrush, backpack clip, soft crew socks, a facial towel, and an eye mask.

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Digital Countdown Experience Overview

Offering a stark contrast to the physical goods, The Peanuts Official Store website provides a digital alternative titled the Peanuts Digital Advent Calendar 2026. Available for a significantly lower price point of $9.99, this product removes physical clutter by delivering content directly to users via the internet. Instead of opening numbered boxes, participants engage with stunning animations, interactive games, and customizable activities that change daily. This format aims to provide an immersive celebration of the holiday season that appeals to tech-savvy fans who prefer virtual interactions over traditional gift-opening rituals.

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Franchise Heritage and Market Strategy

The decision to release multiple formats reflects the enduring cultural impact of Charles M. Schulz's work, which began with the comic strip that introduced Snoopy and Charlie Brown to global audiences. While advent calendars have traditionally featured chocolate bars, the modern market has shifted toward branded merchandise that leverages nostalgia. By offering both a high-end beauty set and an affordable digital app, the licensing partners are targeting different demographic segments within the Peanuts fanbase. This strategy ensures that whether a consumer prefers tactile luxury or interactive entertainment, there is an officially sanctioned way to participate in the tradition.

Purchasing Options and Availability

Consumers interested in the Snoopy Beauty collection can purchase it immediately on Amazon, where it is listed under its full 2026 title. Buyers should be aware that the specific contents are fixed per unit, meaning individual compartments cannot be swapped. For those preferring the digital route, access requires visiting The Peanuts Official Store website directly. The digital calendar's availability is tied to the online platform, requiring no shipping logistics or physical storage space. Both products are positioned as unique ways to extend the joy of the Peanuts universe throughout the four weeks leading up to Christmas Day.