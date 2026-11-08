DC Moves Forward With Two New Constantine Films Ending Matt Ryan Era

DC confirms two new Constantine films in development. Matt Ryan concludes his Arrowverse tenure as the final live-action iteration of the Hellblazer character.

DC Entertainment is actively moving forward with the production of two new Constantine movies, a decisive move that signals the end of Matt Ryan's long-running tenure as the iconic supernatural detective. This development confirms that Ryan's portrayal will no longer be the most recent live-action interpretation of the character known from the DC Showcase and the Arrowverse. The studio is now pivoting to a fresh creative direction that explicitly severs ties with the previous cinematic and television iterations of John Constantine.

The latest scripts being developed for these upcoming projects are being written by Francis Galluppi, who is known for his work on Evil Dead Wrath. This new narrative operates completely independently from any potential sequel to the 2005 film starring Keanu Reeves. While Reeves originally portrayed the dour demon slayer in the Francis Lawrence-directed adaptation based on DC's Hellblazer comic book series, this new project represents a distinct and separate creative path. The upcoming films do not appear to be connected to the earlier R-rated comic book movie that featured an ensemble cast including Djimon Hounsou, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Peter Stormare, and Rachel Weisz. This separation ensures that the new narrative will not rely on the existing continuity established by the Reeves iteration or the subsequent web series.

Also read Bill Skarsgard Discusses John Constantine Movie Ideas With Andy Muschietti

Matt Ryan's journey with the character officially began in 2014 with NBC's Constantine series, a dark thriller that blended elements from Supernatural and From Dusk Till Dawn. Although the show was canceled after only 13 episodes, it served as the catalyst for Ryan's extensive integration into the Arrowverse multiverse. His most significant contributions occurred on Legends of Tomorrow, where he appeared in a total of 47 episodes across seasons three through six. This recurring role eventually evolved into a major main role, allowing the actor to explore the character far more deeply than his single-season series permitted.

Ryan also made guest appearances in Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, and Harley Quinn. He additionally starred in the DC Animated Movie Universe web series Constantine: City of Demons. This extensive portfolio established him as a definitive version of John Constantine for modern audiences, giving the character a whole new lease on life within the shared television universe. The star became one of the highlights of the Arrowverse, while the Arrowverse itself gave Ryan's take on the character of Constantine a unique and beloved identity that fans have cherished for over a decade.

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DC Comics creator Alan Moore has observed similar patterns with other adaptations, such as the Watchmen series produced by HBO ten years after Zack Snyder's film. The difficulty in maintaining a consistent live-action identity for Constantine persists despite the character's popularity in comics and animation. During his time on Legends of Tomorrow, Ryan even portrayed a different character due to uncertain studio plans for the Hellblazer property. These abandoned projects highlight the chaotic production history surrounding the franchise and suggest that the new movie may still face development delays, although the current push for two films indicates a renewed studio commitment.

The introduction of two new film projects ensures that the legacy of the Arrowverse version of Constantine will remain distinct from any future cinematic releases. Fans may not need to worry about immediate changes to the existing canon, as the proposed films may take considerable time to materialize on the big screen. However, the announcement itself marks a clear chapter closing for Ryan, who has played the character for 12 years. His departure from the character after this lengthy period closes a unique chapter in DC television history and solidifies his work as the most comprehensive live-action exploration of John Constantine to date.

Francis Galluppi's involvement marks a fresh start for the character on the big screen. This new direction allows DC to reboot the property without the constraints of previous live-action adaptations or the specific continuity of the NBC and CW television series. As Hollywood continues to struggle with character consistency, the demand for a clear and definitive version of the antihero remains high. The upcoming films aim to deliver a take on Alan Moore's character that stands on its own merits, free from the baggage of past adaptations.

From the brevity of Ryan's show to the long wait for Reeves' sequel, Constantine seems to be a character that Hollywood has a hard time nailing down. Some might argue that the complexity of Constantine's character makes it difficult to adapt for mainstream audiences, as his moral ambiguity and darker themes require a nuanced approach. Others may feel that the shifting priorities of studios and changing trends in superhero storytelling have led to inconsistent visions for the character, resulting in multiple interpretations rather than one definitive version. This new dual-film strategy might finally provide the stable foundation the character has lacked.

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The announcement has sparked discussions among fans and critics about the future of the franchise. With the Arrowverse version of the character now officially being relegated to the past, the new films represent a bold step into uncharted territory for DC. The studio is betting on a fresh narrative that can appeal to both long-time comic readers and new audiences who may not be familiar with the television history. This move suggests that DC is ready to take risks and explore the darker edges of the character without the limitations of previous productions.

As production begins, attention will turn to how these new films will handle the supernatural elements that have defined the character for decades. The separation from the Reeves movie means that the new Constantine will have the freedom to interpret the source material in ways that the previous film could not. This creative liberty is essential for capturing the essence of the antihero, who has always operated in the grey areas between good and evil. The upcoming movies will likely face high expectations as they attempt to establish a new status quo for the character.

Matthew Ryan's departure from the character after 12 years closes a unique chapter in DC television history. His work remains the most comprehensive live-action exploration of John Constantine to date, even as new actors prepare to take on the role in upcoming projects. The transition marks a significant moment for the DC Universe, signaling a new era for one of its most complex and enduring characters. Fans will now watch closely to see how the new films reinterpret the iconic demon hunter for a new generation.