Two more SoCal refineries are ‘potential ticking time bombs,’ new lawsuit claims

The Torrance Refinery Action Alliance (TRAA) filed a lawsuit against two refineries in Southern California early June following the Garden Grove chemical leak, which led nearly 50,000 residents to …

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court against the Torrance and Wilmington refineries, seeks safety records under the California Public Records Act.

“Garden Grove … is not the only city in Southern California harboring a potential ticking time bomb when it comes to a mass casualty event arising from a toxic industrial chemical tank,”TRAA noted the two facilities are the only refineries in California that use hydrogen fluoride to produce high-octane gasoline, warning that both the transportation and storage of the highly toxic chemical pose an ongoing threat to nearby communities. Bloomberg via Getty Images The California Public Records Act requires government records to be “disclosed to the public, upon request, unless there are privacy and/or public safety exemptions which would prevent doing so.

” The Torrance refinery has had a history of bad accidents. In 2015, an explosion led to four workers being injured while triggering a 1.7 magnitude earthquake in the surrounding areas. A 40-ton piece of debris was also blasted and landed just five feet away from a tank containing thousands of pounds of modified hydrofluoric acid .

Protesters chant and hold signs in front of the Torrance refinery in early February 2026leading to growing demands for stricter and safer measures at local refineries and plants. Download The California Post App, follow us on social, and subscribe to our newsletters





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