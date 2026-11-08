Two months and plenty of twinkle: ‘Christmas Nights' begins at 123 Farm

The rustic, stroll-around spot, a cheery Cherry Valley gem, will be sparkling most evenings through early January.

has been a favorite of cinematic storytellers, greeting card designers, puzzle makers, and novelists for generations. There's something enchanting about the fresh air found around a rustic destination, and bows and baubles placed on barns and wagons and such, and twinkly lights adding illumination to trees, fields, and pathways.

But you don't have to gaze up on the nearest cookie tin or book cover to savor some of that away-from-it-all serenity: There's a place in Cherry Valley that decorates for the holidays each year, and cooks some festive foods, and welcomes entertainers that can set the merry mood. It'sjust arrived for another season, all to give people calling upon the outdoorsy spot a delightful dose of unhurried yuletide joy, with tasty vittles, plenty of glitter and glow, and opportunities to meet Santa Claus in the mix.will bring the bulb-y brilliance most evenings through Jan. 3, 2027, but do check the calendar and keep in mind that some weeknights will be closed.

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If you're hoping to chat with Kris Kringle, you'll also want to check the site and make sure he's calling upon the farm when you're there. And if you're planning to do dinner before or after sauntering by all of the shimmer? You can check out what's on the menu here; a variety of sourdough pizzas, a brisket mac & cheese, and poutine, that hearty, oh-so-wintry star of the snacking pantheon, are on the roster.

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So are treats, too, like a tiramisu and a Christmas cookie, as well as s'mores. And if you're seeking a shopping dimension? Make for the Christmas Village, where the Gnome Depot, Ebenezer Scrooge's Coal Foods Market, and other browse-around spots await. Tickets and prices?

Weeknights start at $8. Check out all of your farm-y festive facts