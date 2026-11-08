Two Milwaukee Brewers with ties to Houston are now World Series Champions

After 58 years of existence, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series Champions. Last night, the Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in game five to bring home their first World Series title in franchise history.

After 58 years of existence, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series Champions. Last night, the Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in game five to bring home their first World Series title in franchise history.

Two key members of the Brewers’ pitching staff played in Houston before making it to the pros. Robert Gasser played at the University of Houston before getting drafted.

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He not only was the starting pitcher in game three when the Brewers beat the Rays 10-1, but also was the starting pitcher who helped the Brewers win game three of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and game four of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. In the postgame locker room, Gasser shared what this 2026 Brewers team means to him.

“Man, they’re special; it’s a special group that I’ll have a memory with for the rest of my life,” said Gasser. “It’s awesome; the city has been waiting for this for a while, you know, we have the captain here to do it, we have big Will here to do it, and you know all the guys that have been here before us, they get this opportunity.

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They’re family now; there’s nothing else I can say about it, I’ll know these guys the rest of my life; they’ve got a special spot in my heart. ” Logan Henderson, a native of Houston who went to Cinco Ranch High School, helped win game two of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, game two of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and then game two of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, starting all three games.

Henderson shared what it means to win this World Series for the veterans on the team, like Christian Yelich, the captain of the team who’s helped them get to the playoffs eight of the last nine seasons since being traded to Milwaukee in 2018.

“Those guys, before it’s all said and done, had to go down with a ring, and it feels really cool to be a small piece of that, and not only just for those guys, you see Yount in the room, you know, however long Milwaukee has been a franchise, the Brewers, 60 years, you know the foundation was set long before this year, and it’s cool to be able to finish it off,” said Henderson. The plan for the continued party back in Milwaukee begins with a World Series championship parade on Friday, at 10 a.m. CT in downtown Milwaukee.