Two men sentenced to at least 38 and 26 years in prison for murderingMichelle Sadio

The sentencing of Perry Allen-Thomas and Amir Salem brings an end to a trial that saw the two convicted of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Michelle Sadio, a legal administrator, was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting at a wake. The driver, a black Kia, was stolen and had false number plates. The men, during the Old Bailey trial, pleaded not guilty and maintained their innocence.

Two men were jailed for a total of 64 years today for murdering an innocent woman in a drive-by shooting at a wake. Michelle Sadio , 44, was gunned down outside a wake at the River of Life Pentecostal Church in Willesden, North West London , on December 14, 2024.

Perry Allen-Thomas, 27, and Amir Salem, 20, were found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder following an Old Bailey trial. Senior Judge McGowan sentenced Allen-Thomas to a minimum term of 38 years and Salem to at least 26 years





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Killings Under Investigation Drive-By Shooting Trial Conviction Murder Sentence Killings Under Investigation Black Kia False Number Plates River Of Life Pentecostal Church North West London Michelle Sadio Legal Administrator River Of Life River Of Life Pentecostal Church In Willesden

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