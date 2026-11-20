Vaagn Galustyan, 53, and Armin Martirosyan, 54, pleaded guilty to a single count each of felony accessory after the fact.

Armin Martirosyan and Vaagn Galustyan listen to a translator as their attorney speaks during their sentencing at the San Diego Superior Court on Thursday.

Two men accused of cheating poker tables at local casinos were sentenced in San Diego Superior Court Thursday to two years of probation. Vaagn Galustyan, 53, and Armin Martirosyan, 54, were charged last year with two counts each of conspiracy to commit a crime in connection with the alleged scheme.

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Prosecutors accused the pair of cheating Pala Casino and Harrah’s Resort Southern California out of more than $44,000 on two separate nights in 2023. Ultimately, the men pleaded guilty on Sept. 21 to a single count each of felony accessory after the fact. The defense attorney who appeared for both men on Thursday declined to comment on the case following the hearing.

Last year, prosecutors charged Galustyan and Martirosyan after an investigation showed the two had worked together to gain an unfair advantage at the Mississippi Stud Poker tables, according to the criminal complaint.

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“They would use their fingers to bend the card’s corner and would also often rotate the card to bend a second or third corner of the card,” according to the complaint. They could then see if the dealer had a high-value card and decide whether to play or place a bet, the complaint said. At Palo Casino on Aug. 24, 2023, the two men left the casino when the table closed and without exchanging their chips, according to the complaint.

A few hours later, they returned together to exchange their chips — but this time in different clothing, the complaint said. They then pulled a similar scheme at Harrah’s a week later, according to the complaint. A third person, who was originally described as another co-conspirator, was never identified.

“The defendants’ felony pleas and full payment of restitution show they have accepted responsibility for their actions while reminding the public there are consequences for cheating and/or taking advantage of gaming establishments,” Deputy District Attorney Cal Logan said.