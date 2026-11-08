Two men rob a South Side business, threaten an employee, then flee with merchandise

San Antonio police are investigating a South Side armed robbery off I-35 South after a clerk had a gun pointed at them. Two men in a white sedan grabbed merchandise and fled. No injuries, no arrests so far.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for South Texas. This is expected to be a long duration steady rain event. Police say two suspects robbed a South Side business on Interstate 35 South, pointing a gun at an employee before fleeing with merchandise.

SAN ANTONIO — An employee of a South Side business had a firearm pointed at them during a robbery, resulting in two suspects fleeing with stolen merchandise. On Saturday night at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in progress in the 4400 block of Interstate 35 South. An employee told police that two unidentified men arrived in a white sedan before entering the business. One suspect remained at the door while the other approached the front counter.

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The suspect at the counter allegedly brandished a firearm at the employee working the register and took merchandise. Both suspects then fled with the unpaid items. A federal bankruptcy judge has stripped the Eastland family of control of Camp Mystic, installing two independent overseers as the camp faces a criminal probe and wrongful-death suits tied to the July 2025 flood.

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San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the far West Side near Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway. One person is dead, another is hospitalized in critical condition. No officers hurt.