Two men rob a South Side business, threaten an employee, then flee with merchandise
San Antonio police are investigating a South Side armed robbery off I-35 South after a clerk had a gun pointed at them. Two men in a white sedan grabbed merchandise and fled. No injuries, no arrests so far.
A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for South Texas. This is expected to be a long duration steady rain event. Police say two suspects robbed a South Side business on Interstate 35 South, pointing a gun at an employee before fleeing with merchandise.
SAN ANTONIO — An employee of a South Side business had a firearm pointed at them during a robbery, resulting in two suspects fleeing with stolen merchandise. On Saturday night at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in progress in the 4400 block of Interstate 35 South. An employee told police that two unidentified men arrived in a white sedan before entering the business. One suspect remained at the door while the other approached the front counter.Also readSan Jose Homes Hit $1.9 Million Best Deal in South Bay Weekly Report
The suspect at the counter allegedly brandished a firearm at the employee working the register and took merchandise. Both suspects then fled with the unpaid items. A federal bankruptcy judge has stripped the Eastland family of control of Camp Mystic, installing two independent overseers as the camp faces a criminal probe and wrongful-death suits tied to the July 2025 flood.
San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the far West Side near Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway. One person is dead, another is hospitalized in critical condition. No officers hurt.
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News