A grand jury has indicted two men in connection with a homemade explosive that went off beside an occupied Mesa police patrol car, adding charges against one of them and combining their cases

MESA, AZ — A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted two men in connection with a homemade explosive that went off beside an occupied Mesa police patrol car this month, adding charges against one of them and combining their cases, according to newly filed court records.

The indictment, returned Nov. 20 in Maricopa County Superior Court, charges Chris Patrick Byassee, 57, with eight felony counts and Christopher David Jones, 55, with five. PREVIOUS STORY | Two men face felony charges after explosive thrown at Mesa patrol car Two men face felony charges after explosive thrown at Mesa patrol car Jones faced two counts, arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, when he first appeared in court Nov. 13.

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The indictment adds charges of aggravated assault, depositing explosives and disorderly conduct. The two men previously had separate case numbers. The indictment names both in a single case. Both men are charged with arson of an occupied structure, aggravated assault, depositing explosives, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.

Byassee also faces three counts of misconduct involving weapons. Prosecutors accuse him of possessing an improvised explosive device and of having a rifle and a shotgun while prohibited from owning firearms. Prosecutors designated most of the counts against each man as dangerous felonies. Under Arizona law, that designation can lead to longer prison sentences upon conviction.

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The explosion happened about 6:30 a.m. Nov. 12 near Sunland Avenue and 96th Street, according to court documents. Police said a Mesa officer was sitting in a marked patrol car with its emergency lights on, assisting with an unrelated shots-fired investigation, when the device went off near the car's rear tire. The officer drove away to find cover and later went to a hospital to be checked after reporting ringing in his ears, police said.

The blast blew off the car's gas door, damaged a taillight and left burn marks on the vehicle. The indictment puts the damage at $2,000 to $10,000. Police said a neighbor's security camera recorded a man on the patio of a home in the 900 block of South 96th Street lighting an object and throwing it toward the patrol car. Police identified that man as Byassee.

They described Jones as an accomplice and said the video appears to show him using his body to shield Byassee from the officer's view. Jones told police he thought the object was a firework, according to court documents. Byassee disputed the prosecution's description of the device at his initial court appearance Nov. 13.

"It was just a firecracker," he told Court Commissioner Elizabeth Campbell. Officers searching the home found several guns in a locked bedroom the homeowner said was Byassee's, police said. Court records show Byassee has prior convictions for burglary, stalking and aggravated harassment. At their initial appearances, Byassee was held on a $500,000 secured bond and Jones on a $200,000 secured bond.

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Byassee is represented by a public defender, and Jones is represented by attorney Rodrick Carter. Both men are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. Trial is set for March 25, 2027. An indictment is a formal accusation, not a finding of guilt. Both men are presumed innocent. Your Mesa News: