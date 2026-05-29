Two men indicted in connection with triple shooting that left teen and two babies dead

Two men have been indicted in connection with a shooting that left a teen girl and two babies dead in mid-May. Michael Sanchez and Antonio Tequida have been charged with various felonies related to the incident.

Two men have been indicted in connection with a shooting that left a teen girl and two babies dead in mid-May. A grand jury has indicted 18-year-old Michael Sanchez with three counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of interference with monitoring devices.

All charges are felonies. In addition, officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Antonio Tequida was indicted on a count of hindering prosecution. Prosecutors allege that Tequida drove Sanchez away from the scene following the shooting and helped him hide. Sanchez was arrested following the shooting death of a 16-year-old pregnant teen in Buckeye on May 14.

The 16-year-old was identified by family members as Rylee Montgomery. Sanchez was Montgomery's ex-boyfriend. As for the other baby victim in the case, the baby was delivered at just 25 weeks and subsequently died. Two men have been arrested after two pregnant teens and a woman were shot near Miller and Warner roads.

One of the victims, 16-year-old Rylee Montgomery, died at the scene. Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, as well as from a previous report on the incident





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Michael Sanchez Antonio Tequida Rylee Montgomery Triple Shooting Indictment

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