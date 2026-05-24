Two men in hospital after targeted shooting in Prescot

Police are carrying out urgent CCTV checks and appealing for witnesses after a targeted shooting in Prescot left two men in hospital. The victims were taken to hospital after reports of a shooting on Sunday afternoon and officers are working to establish the reasons behind the attack.

Two men are in hospital with gunshot wounds following a targeted attack on a residential street. Police were called to Pottery Lane in Prescot after reports of a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Both victims have been taken to hospital and officers are carrying out urgent CCTV checks. Local residents have been asked to avoid the area next to Stadt Moers Park as work continues. Detective Superintendent Paul Speight said firing a weapon in a residential area on a Sunday afternoon was beyond comprehension.

He added I want to make it clear to anyone involved that our determination to find those responsible will be absolute and we will target anyone who has carried out this shooting or assisted those responsible in any way. Gun crime in Merseyside has become increasingly rare in recent years and it is in no small part down to the information engagement and partnership work in those areas which have been affected.

This same community strength will help us in the coming days. Police were called to Pottery Lane in Prescot after reports of a shooting on Sunday afternoon. Mr Speight said it was absolutely vital that evidence is gathered as soon as possible despite the investigation being in its early stages. He said If you saw heard or may have captured anything on CCTV dashcam or doorbell devices please come forward at the earliest opportunity.

Our initial assessment is this was a targeted attack on the two victims for reasons we will establish as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X or Facebook. Details can also be reported on the police website or by calling 101 quoting incident reference 572 of Sunday 24 May. Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website





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Targeted Shooting Prescot Gun Crime Merseyside Police CCTV Checks

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