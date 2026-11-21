Police confirm two men died after a two-seater microlight glider crashed into Loch Leven near Kinross on Friday, November 20. Emergency services recovered bodies as investigations begin.

Police Scotland confirmed that the bodies of two men have been recovered from Loch Leven following a fatal glider crash on Friday, 20 November. The incident occurred at approximately 11.05am when a two-seater microlight glider plunged into the waters adjacent to the town of Kinross in Perth and Kinross. Emergency response teams, including coastal rescue units and aviation investigators, were immediately dispatched to the scene to manage the recovery operation and secure the area for further examination.

The Core Details Of The Fatal Aviation Accident

The aircraft involved in the tragedy was identified as a two-seat Perkoz glider operated by the Scottish Gliding Centre, which is based at the nearby Portmoak Airfield. According to center officials, the plane was engaged in a routine training flight when the accident took place. The specific circumstances leading to the descent into the loch remain under strict review by authorities. No passengers or ground vehicles were reported to be involved in the impact, isolating the risk to the occupants of the aircraft.

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The initial report to Police Scotland arrived shortly after 11.05am on Friday. Within minutes, a significant emergency response was mobilized to the shoreline. The severity of the situation prompted the deployment of multiple air and sea units to assist in locating and retrieving the victims from the deep water. The swift action of these services resulted in the recovery of both individuals from the lake.

Stakeholder Positions And Official Investigations

Spokespeople for the Scottish Gliding Centre have stated that a serious incident investigation is currently underway. The center is cooperating fully with the British Gliding Association and other relevant bodies to determine the cause of the crash. A representative emphasized that, at this early stage, there is no indication of any suspicious activity surrounding the deaths. The focus remains entirely on technical and operational factors.

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The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been formally notified of the incident and has deployed a team of investigators to the site. These experts are tasked with establishing the full circumstances of the accident, including potential mechanical failures or pilot error. Local airspace restrictions have been implemented to allow investigators unimpeded access to the area and to ensure the safety of other aerial traffic during the inquiry process.

Police Scotland has issued a statement confirming that the next of kin for the two deceased men have been informed. Detectives are conducting ongoing inquiries to establish the full details of the event. Authorities have clarified that the deaths are not being treated as suspicious, shifting the investigative priority from criminal elements to accident analysis. The community and aviation sector are awaiting the preliminary findings from the AAIB.

Emergency Response Coordination And Ongoing Enquiries

The multi-agency response to the crash involved significant coordination between police, coastguard, and fire services. The Scottish Coastguard confirmed that two of its helicopters were actively involved in the emergency response on Friday. Footage captured on social media showed a helicopter hovering over the loch, highlighting the scale of the aerial search and rescue effort deployed to locate the wreckage and victims.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also played a crucial role in the initial phases of the operation. A spokesman for the service reported being alerted to the incident at 11.01am, just minutes before the police received the crash report. Operations Control mobilized one fire appliance and specialist resources to the area to assist emergency service partners in their critical duties.

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While fire crews have since departed the scene, the site remains a focal point for ongoing investigations. The deployment of specialist resources by the fire service underscores the complexity of water-based recovery operations in difficult terrain. As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to release further details regarding the cause of the crash and the safety protocols of the training flight.

Local airspace restrictions remain in place as enquiries continue. The presence of the AAIB investigators and the ongoing recovery efforts mean that access to the immediate crash site is heavily controlled. Aviation enthusiasts and local residents are advised to monitor official channels for updates on the investigation. The tragedy has drawn attention to safety measures in recreational gliding and the rigorous procedures followed during such fatal incidents.