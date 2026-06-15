Two Men Convicted of Torturing and Murdering Adopted Toddler Preston Davey

A court has heard how Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley subjected 13-month-old Preston Davey to extreme cruelty, including psychological torture filmed on video and sexual assault, before killing him. The pair presented a perfect family image online while carrying out horrific abuse behind closed doors.

A profoundly disturbing case of child abuse and murder has come to a conclusion with the conviction of two men for the sexual abuse , neglect, and killing of a 13-month-old boy named Preston Davey .

Jamie Varley, 37, the child's adoptive father, was found guilty of his murder. His partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, was convicted of being complicit in the sexual abuse and death. The details, emerging from Preston Crown Court, reveal a pattern of extreme cruelty and psychological torture inflicted upon a vulnerable infant by those entrusted with his care.

The investigation, led by Lancashire Police, described the case as one of the most harrowing they had ever encountered, uncovering a dark reality hidden behind a facade of domestic perfection. The evidence presented to the court included harrowing video footage filmed by Varley on his mobile phone. One 43-second clip, recorded on the evening of June 15, 2023, just hours before Preston's first birthday, captured Varley deliberately preventing the exhausted toddler from sleeping.

As Preston, dressed only in a nappy, struggled to stay awake, Varley played the soundtrack to the Disney film Moana loudly on the television. When the child finally shut his eyes, Varley shouted "Boo," causing Preston to startle awake. This video was sent via message to McGowan-Fazakerley, who was away on a work trip, to retaliate in a domestic dispute.

Varley confessed in texts to his partner that he was "sick" of being left alone to care for the child and blamed McGowan-Fazakerley for his delayed flight, writing, "it's your f***ing fault, now f*** off.

" This resentment was later taken out on Preston, who died less than six weeks later with 40 separate external and internal injuries. Further videos provided a chilling chronicle of the abuse. One clip, filmed around 10:30 pm on the night of the birthday torment, showed Preston having an apparent seizure, which police stated was the aftermath of a sexual assault by Varley.

In another video taken a few days later, Varley filmed as Preston accidentally pulled a heavy wooden toybox activity abacus onto his head. The toddler's cries are audible on the film as the lid strikes him, and Varley can be heard saying, "oopsie," before attending to him. Varley later presented this footage to medical staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital when Preston was admitted on June 30 with a bruised forehead.

He deceptively claimed it showed how the injury occurred, failing to disclose that the video had been filmed 12 days earlier and could not have been the cause of the injury he presented with. This was part of a calculated effort to mislead professionals and hide the escalating violence. Detectives uncovered a vast collection of photographs on Varley's phone that illustrated the couple's predatory behavior.

After Preston came to live with them at their semi-detached home in Blackpool in April 2023, Varley took hundreds of pictures. Many were staged to project an image of a happy, well-adjusted child to the outside world and social media, including images of Preston playing on swings or smiling in his high chair. These were contrasted with a trove of darker, indecent images.

These included pictures of Preston being sexually assaulted in his cot, images of the fast asleep toddler with his genitals deliberately exposed, and photographs of his injured bottom, which the couple kept as trophies of their abuse. Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fallows, who led the investigation, stated that Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley were obsessed with their public image, living their lives for social media.

"They tried to present as the perfect family, living in the perfect home, having the perfect lives," he said. "But if you scratched away at that veneer of respectability, the reality was far removed from a professional, well-to-do couple that lived, in Jamie Varley's words, in a show home. " He added, "They wanted a child as a fashion accessory - a designer baby to fit in with their Instagram lifestyle.

The picture they tried to present to the outside world was one of respectability. The truth is far more sinister than that.

" Preston Davey was murdered on July 27, 2023. The medical evidence concluded that on that final night, a "wicked" Varley sexually assaulted the toddler twice. His death was caused by Varley obstructing Preston's breathing, either by using his hand or by inserting an object, or body part, into the child's mouth. The profound neglect and escalating violence culminated in this fatal attack.

Both men had denied the charges but were convicted following a trial. Their sentencing has been adjourned to a later date. The case has sent shockwaves through the community and prompted a serious case review into the circumstances surrounding Preston's short life and adoption, highlighting catastrophic failures to protect a child from those who should have been his ultimate safeguard





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Preston Davey Jamie Varley John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Child Murder Sexual Abuse Adoption Blackpool Lancashire Police Torture Video Evidence Instagram Lifestyle Case Review

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