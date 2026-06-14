Two men charged with stealing £13,000 of England World Cup kit including mascot

Two men face charges after allegedly stealing England's World Cup kit worth £13,000 from a van in Kansas City. The stolen items included football shirts, boots, a Lego set, and two toy lions possibly the team's mascot. The suspects claimed they had permission to take the items. All property has been recovered.

Two men have been charged with stealing £13,000 worth of England's World Cup kit - including a Lego set and two cuddly lions - that went missing in a heist as the team arrived to kick off their campaign.

Mustafa Salik and Erfan Kamal, who are thought to be originally from Afghanistan, are accused of receiving stolen property and if convicted could be jailed for a maximum of seven years. Documents released by the Jackson County prosecutor's office in Kansas City, Missouri, detail the items taken which included football shirts, boots, a Lego set of a Nike Air shoe, a pair of goalie gloves and a football.

Two toy lions were also listed as found but it is not clear if one of these is the Three Lions' treasured mascot Leo the Lion. Prosecution documents reveal the theft 'took place in another jurisdiction' and the two men were allegedly found in possession of the stolen goods after they were discovered missing by England backroom staff.

The Daily Mail exclusively revealed on Saturday how police were called on Friday afternoon while kit vans were unloaded at England's Kansas City state of the art $20 million training complex, Scope Soccer village and the items gone. FA officials realised they had been taken after some of the packages they had placed on the trailer vanished while the load was being driven from Palm Beach, Florida, 1,400 miles overland to Kansas City, Missouri.

They challenged Kamal and asked to inspect the van's cab, and he initially refused but when told police would be called if he didn't, he is said to have handed over a pair of shoes, according to the 'probable cause statement' released by the Jackson County Prosecutor's office. The men then returned the other items they had allegedly hidden in the cab.

A detailed inventory of the stolen items in the redacted probable cause statement showed four pairs of cleats valued at £250 each, five pairs of shoes worth £170 each and red England top worth £3,730 were taken. Other items stolen were two white England tops valued at £3,730 each, a football worth £160 and a £120 pair of goalie gloves.

Four pairs of navy shorts were also listed, as well four navy shirts, four light blue long sleeve shirts and four light blue short sleeve shirts all of an unknown value, were also mentioned. A multifunctional power strip for £30 was also recovered as well as a £112 JBL speaker and the £75 Lego set and after handing back the items, the men then drove off, but Kansas City police were called and an investigation launched.

The redacted court documents revealed the men who worked for a firm called Vista Trans, and allegedly claimed they had been given 'permission' to take the items, and they pulled over 150 miles from Kansas City in a town called Columbia and helped themselves. It is thought the men who were arrested at their homes in San Antonio, Texas, 800 miles from Kansas City and they are currently in jail on a $75,000 bond with a trial date to be set.

Speaking about the theft on Saturday afternoon, Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson was asked if he had lost any kit and he told the Daily Mail:'I think I did. I think I did but I got them back, so it's all good, we got everything back, so it's all good.

' Henderson smiled as he added:'Leo the lion was saved, he comes everywhere with us. ' Jackson County prosecutor Melesa Johnson said: 'Jackson County will not tolerate any criminal activity that targets World Cup visitors, including the international teams that have travelled here to compete. 'We thank the Kansas City Police Department and our on-call attorneys for their quick work investigating this incident and filing charges immediately. Our office is committed to holding these individuals accountable.

' While Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas posted on X:'I am grateful for the quick work of the Kansas City Police Department and the Prosecutor's Office in resolving an investigation across several states, helping crime victims recover goods stolen in transit, and ensuring the accused will face prosecution. England's Bukaya Saka runs with the ball during a training session on Saturday 'Kansas City's public safety leadership will continue to ensure all are safe and offenders will be held accountable swiftly for any misconduct.

' FA officials had been keen to play down the incident insisting it would 'have no impact' on their schedule and instead were keen to focus on the upcoming opening group game against Croatia in Dallas on Wednesday. Meanwhile the England team were forced to hunker down in their £250 a night hotel the Inn on Meadowbrook after a series of violent thunderstorms and a tornado battered Kansas City late on Saturday nigh





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England World Cup Kit Theft Mustafa Salik Erfan Kamal Kansas City Leo The Lion Jackson County Prosecutor

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