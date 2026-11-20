Police connected two men to a Midlothian house fire after finding DNA on a gas can nozzle left in a flower bed. Both men now face first-degree felony arson charges.

Bennie Leon McGriff, 55, and Rashad Gilbert Harrington, 27, are accused of working together to set a house on fire. Police have not said why the two men targeted this specific house or if they knew the family living there.

Police connected two men to a Midlothian house fire after finding DNA on a gas can nozzle left in a flower bed. What we know: Two men face first-degree felony arson charges after police say they intentionally started a fire at a Midlothian home in August 2025. Bennie Leon McGriff, 55, and Rashad Gilbert Harrington, 27, are accused of working together to set the house on fire.

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The fire started just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2025, at a home on McAlpin Road in Midlothian. The homeowner, Darryl Wilson, woke up when his 21-year-old daughter told him about the fire. The family was able to put the fire out using pots of water before emergency crews arrived.

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Security video from the home showed a man in a dark hoodie, mask, and gloves pouring gasoline around the front of the house and lighting it on fire before he ran away. In October 2026, crime lab analysts matched the DNA on the nozzle to Harrington. Police have not said why the two men targeted this specific house or if they knew the family living there.

A neighbor's security camera recorded a white 2023 Ford F-450 driving in the area right before and after the fire started. Investigators used search warrants and vehicle location data to find out the truck was registered to McGriff. The records showed the truck traveled from Kerens to Duncanville, and then to Midlothian on the night of the fire. Cell phone records also showed McGriff and Harrington were communicating and in the same area in Duncanville before driving to Midlothian. The Source: