Two men caught on live TV trying to push cyclists during the Giro d'Italia

Local media reported on Friday that the two men were quickly identified and have now been charged with causing a public hazard during the sporting event. Authorities are expected to seek a DASPO -an Italian administrative measure used to ban individuals- for the men. British sports commentator Rob Hatch who was covering the event also expressed his anger, saying: 'This is not a true fan of cycling but a local yob out to cause trouble.' Fans took to social media in frustration, with one person writing on X: 'Only to get some content for their . Losers. This is the world today, braindead people trying to create empty content on other peoples hard work' Another added: 'We are tired of stupid spectators putting professional cyclists in danger.' The Giro d'Italia is a prestigious, annual three-week road cycling race staged mainly across Italy, often referred to as the 'Giro' or 'Tour of Italy.'

This is the moment two men attempting to go viral for a social media challenge attempted to push cyclists during the Giro d'Italia. The two men, aged 20 and 21, were spotted in a live TV broadcast lunging towards and attempting to trip cyclists passing through the municipality of San Vitaliano.

While a friend films the disrespectful act, the men laugh, and one cyclist tries to swat the man away with his hand. In an incident that risked a crash, one of the men was seen pushing a cyclist. Although the rider was uninjured, he was visibly irritated, turning around to make an angry hand gesture at the culprits. The incident occurred on stage 6 of the race, a 141km stage from Paestum to Naples





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Two men caught on live TV trying to push cyclists during the Giro d'ItaliaLocal media reported on Friday that the two men were quickly identified and have now been charged with causing a public hazard during the sporting event. Authorities are expected to seek a DASPO -an Italian administrative measure used to ban individuals- for the men. British sports commentator Rob Hatch who was covering the event also expressed his anger, saying: 'This is not a true fan of cycling but a local yob out to cause trouble.' Fans took to social media in frustration, with one person writing on X: 'Only to get some content for their . Losers. This is the world today, braindead people trying to create empty content on other peoples hard work' Another added: 'We are tired of stupid spectators putting professional cyclists in danger.' The Giro d'Italia is a prestigious, annual three-week road cycling race staged mainly across Italy, often referred to as the 'Giro' or 'Tour of Italy.'

Read more »