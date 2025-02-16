Two Men Arrested for Organized Retail Theft Ring in Moreno Valley

Riverside County Sheriff's Office arrests two men for a series of retail thefts resulting in over $20,000 in losses. Stolen goods recovered include high-end sunglasses and electric scooters.

Two men were arrested last week for allegedly orchestrating a series of retail thefts in Moreno Valley , resulting in losses exceeding $20,000 for several businesses. The investigation commenced in September 2024 when multiple businesses throughout the city became victims of the suspects' actions. The thief managed to abscond with a substantial amount of merchandise, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office (RSO).

Investigators meticulously analyzed evidence from each incident, which ultimately led them to identify the two suspects as MacLean Andrew Short, 35, and Jesus Miguel Robles, 47, both residents of Moreno Valley. On Wednesday, search warrants were executed at each man's residence. Deputies reported discovering a considerable quantity of stolen goods, including high-end sunglasses, electric scooters, and various other items associated with the organized theft ring. Both men were apprehended without incident and subsequently booked at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta. They are facing charges of grand theft, shoplifting, organized retail theft, and possession of controlled substances, as stated by deputies. Short also faces charges related to alleged probation violations. Both suspects remain incarcerated, each held on a $500,000 bail. The case is currently under review by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. As of Friday, felony charges are anticipated to be filed on Tuesday





