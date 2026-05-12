Two men arrested after homeowner was attacked by armed thieves in house raid in Kimberley

A homeowner was allegedly pinned down and attacked by masked men in dark clothing during a house raid in Kimberley, Nottinghamshire. The gang of thugs stole watches and designer clothes worth nearly £1 million. Four men and a 33-year-old woman were arrested and released on conditional bail. A number of high-value watches and designer handbags were also stolen from the home.

Two men have been arrested after a homeowner was allegedly pinned down and attacked by armed thieves during a terrifying house raid in Kimberley , Nottinghamshire .

The gang of thugs reportedly stole watches and designer clothes worth nearly £1 million. A male victim attempted to confront the intruders, was assaulted, and pinned down. His wife was physically dragged upstairs and forced to show the assailants where the rest of the watches were stored. Masked men in dark clothing smashed their way into the home with a sledgehammer and a pickaxe.

A number of high-value watches and designer handbags were stolen. Four men and a 33-year-old woman were arrested and released on conditional bail. Two further suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Detective Constable James Gill of Nottinghamshire Police appealed for any information that could help with their ongoing inquiries





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Nottinghamshire Kimberley House Raid Armed Thieves Sledgehammer House Arrest Police Detective Constable James Gill Conditional Bail Robbery Conspiracy To Commit Robbery Watch Designer Handbag

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