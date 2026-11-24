Married fathers Zachary Myrick and Derek Culnan died in the fiery crash Saturday at Hawkins Field airport in Jackson, Mississippi.

Two medical specialists were killed when their small plane crashed while practicing touch-and-go emergency takeoffs at a Mississippi airport, according to officials. Married fathers Zachary Myrick, the 40-year-old co-owner of a prosthetics company, and Derek Culnan, the 48-year-old leader of a local burn surgery team, died in the fiery crash Saturday at Hawkins Field airport in Jackson.

The pair were flying Myrick’s new single-engine Cirrus SR22 and practicing touch-and-go maneuvers, the airport’s manager, Ross Bell,The plane was fitted with a specialist emergency-landing system — known as the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System, or CAPS — but it has to be deployed at a certain altitude to work, Ross said. Culnan, a graduate of New Jersey’s Drew University, was the director of the Jackson-based Mississippi Burn, Hand and Reconstruction Center, and the only surgeon in the Magnolia State qualified as an Advanced Burn Life Support instructor.

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“Dr. Culnan was the heart of our burn team, and we are stunned by this tremendous loss,” Bobbie Ware, the hospital’s CEO, said. His widow, Genevieve Culnan, said she was struggling to accept that he would no longer be there to make memories with her and their four children.

The plane was fitted with a specialist emergency-landing system — known as the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System, or CAPS — but it has to be deployed at a certain altitude to work, Ross Bell said.

“I’m going to miss those little moments that sneak up until you realize that they’re gone,” she told WLBT. “It’s that little moment when you’re watching a movie together and you intertwine your pinkies together. It’s watching him play guitar with his children. Go down the slides with them, go swimming with them.

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Just the little moments of presence. ”A then-new CIRRUS SR22 aircraft of Aero Touring Club de France sits parked inside a hangar at Paris-Saclay-Versailles Aerodrome in Toussus-le-Noble, France, on July 7, 2023.

“There are a lot of things I could call my husband. Doctor. Surgeon. Genius.

Researcher. But none of those do justice to the man who spent his days and nights healing his patients and taking care of his team,” she said in a statement “Derek Culnan was so much more. He showed up every day and gave his all to every case, every situation, every person. Not enough can be said about how much this one man did to support our team, our patients, our community and our state.

“But not enough will ever be said about the love, patience and compassion he showed his family. He was an amazing father and husband. ”“But not enough will ever be said about the love, patience and compassion he showed his family. He was an amazing father and husband,” Genevieve Culnan said in a statement shared on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Myrick, also a dad and husband, was the co-owner of Buckner Prosthetics – with the artificial limbs business describing his loss as “heartbreaking. ” He and his business partner, Stephen Singleton, bought the company in 2012.

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“There are simply no words to express the devastation we feel. Zach devoted himself to Buckner Prosthetics, bringing passion and enthusiasm to everything he did,” a “His impact on our profession, his patients, and our team will never be forgotten. His legacy will live on in the many lives and communities he touched.

“There are simply no words to express the devastation we feel. Zach devoted himself to Buckner Prosthetics, bringing passion and enthusiasm to everything he did,” a Facebook statement said.

“Our hearts are broken, and we ask for continued prayers for his wife and son, his family, colleagues, patients, and everyone who is grieving this tremendous loss. During this difficult time, we kindly ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy and allow them time and space to grieve. ”The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, while coroners have not disclosed the exact cause of death.

The plane was fitted with a specialist emergency-landing system -- known as the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System, or CAPS -- but it has to be deployed at a certain altitude to work, Ross Bell said. A then-new CIRRUS SR22 aircraft of Aero Touring Club de France sits parked inside a hangar at Paris-Saclay-Versailles Aerodrome in Toussus-le-Noble, France, on July 7, 2023.

"But not enough will ever be said about the love, patience and compassion he showed his family. He was an amazing father and husband," Genevieve Culnan said in a statement shared on Facebook.

“There are simply no words to express the devastation we feel. Zach devoted himself to Buckner Prosthetics, bringing passion and enthusiasm to everything he did,” a Facebook statement said.