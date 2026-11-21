Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men following a Friday night shooting at a White Pine Lake subdivision home that left a 19-year-old man with two gunshot wounds and a 17-year-old with a non-life-threatening cut.

AVON, Ind. — Two males were being sought after a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old were injured in a shooting Friday night at a home in Avon, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and medics were called before 10:45 p.m. Friday for a person shot at the home in the 6300 block of East Canak Drive. That’s in the White Pine Lake subdivision off County Road 625 East. The subdivision is northwest of the roundabout at County Road 300 South and South Avon Avenue. A news release issued early Saturday morning did not name the people who were injured or the males being sought.

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Investigators think a fight happened in an upstairs bedroom. The 19-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the back, and the 17-year-old, whose gender was not specified in the release, had a cut that was not believed to be life-threatening. The two males fled the home, investigators believe. Deputies, assisted by neighboring police departments, set up a perimeter but did not find the males.

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The 17-year-old was taken to an unnamed area hospital for treatment of the cut.