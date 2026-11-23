Forecasters warn of two significant weather systems potentially disrupting Thanksgiving travel, with a developing bomb cyclone impacting the East Coast and El Niño-driven storms flooding the West Coast.

for Thanksgiving, forecasters are monitoring two major storms that could disrupt flights, close roadways, and create dangerous driving conditions on both U.S. coasts. A powerful system is strengthening off the southeast coast and could undergo “rapid cyclogenesis” to become a bomb cyclone by the holiday, according to thethe storm to hammer the eastern seaboard with soaking rain, potentially damaging winds, and coastal flooding from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast.

On the West Coast, potentially record-high king tides could coincide with El Niño-driven sea level rise and incoming Pacific storms to cause severe flooding. As of Monday morning, the NWS hadcoastal flood warnings from San Francisco to the southern coast of Washington. The storm itself is expected to bring rain, high-elevation snow, and dense fog to parts of northern and central California.

Also read Coast-To-Coast Storms Threaten To Snarl Thanksgiving Travel For 81.5 Million Americans

If the storm developing off the East Coast rapidly intensifies with a pressure drop of at least 24 millibars in 24 hours, it could become a bomb cyclone. These powerful storms tend to produce heavy precipitation, strong winds, and significant coastal impacts.high confidence for an “impactful” holiday storm that will slam the East Coast on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the NWS.

The greatest threat of heavy rain falls on Thanksgiving along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts, with 1 to 4 inches of rain expected in the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic, with 1 to 2 inches expected in the Northeast. Powerful winds will accompany heavy rain through at least Friday night, with gusts of over 50 miles per hour along the coast and over 40 mph inland into the I-95 corridor, the NWS predicts.

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This will raise the risk of tree damage and power outages, while strong onshore winds, high surf, and high astronomical tides could cause significant coastal flooding and beach erosion from Georgia to the Northeast. As the storm makes its way out of the Northeast, it could also produce some snow showers Friday and Saturday, though forecasters only anticipate minor impacts.

“Those traveling should monitor National Weather Service forecasts and heed guidance from local officials,” the agency said in its forecast discussion. On Tuesday, the full Moon will trigger exceptionally high astronomical tides—known as king tides—on the California coast. In San Francisco Bay, high tides couldmore than 8 feet , and “dangerously large breaking waves” of 20 to 30 feet could slam Pacific Coast beaches on Wednesday.

El Niño has already significantly raised sea levels off the Pacific Coast, exacerbating the impact of these astronomical high tides. Meanwhile, a series of storm systems are expected to produce multiple rounds of precipitation across the Pacific Northwest later this week, then northern California by Sunday.

“Fortunately, none of the rain will be heavy enough to warrant any excessive rainfall outlooks at this time,” the NWS said. However, heavy snow in the northern Cascades could cause moderate travel impacts on Thanksgiving and Friday. While the fallout from these bicoastal systems remains to be seen, they could have a national impact due to cascading flight disruptions.

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This isn’t the forecast anyone was hoping for during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, but with El Niño and climate change stacking the deck for wild winter weather, this likely won’t be the last major storm system holiday travelers will have to contend with.