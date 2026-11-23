The LSU Tigers have two of the best assistant coaches in college football.

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes during a timeout against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDespite the failures, LSU still has one of the most talented rosters and coaching staffs in the country, which makes it all the more frustrating the team has fallen well short of theBut regardless of what the record says, this isn't stopping two of LSU's top assistant coaches from being in the mix for the TCU head coaching job following theLSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. are two names to watch as TCU begins its search for a new head coach.

LSU Tigers helmet sits on the sideline during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Baker was one of the most notable coaching staff retentions that stayed with LSU once Kiffin arrived. LSU's defense has been the team's best unit this season, and Baker is no doubt a major reason why.

Also read Everything Lane Kiffin Said After LSU's Loss To Tennessee

The Tigers are currently second in the nation in sacks while surrendering the fourth-fewest total yards and 11th-fewest passing yards In the loss to Kentucky, LSU's defense let Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey go untouched up the middle for the game-winning two-point conversion. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. And in the crushing loss to Texas, Longhorns running back Raleek Brown go into end zone at the pylon for the game-winning score with three seconds left after LSU linebacker Davhon Keys was slow to react as Brown motioned out. If things had gone differently on those plays, the Tigers could still be in contention for the College Football Playoff instead of barely being above .500.

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Weis Jr. followed Kiffin to LSU after serving as Ole Miss' offensive coordinator since the 2022 season. Weis Jr. entered his first season at LSU with a ton of talented weapons on the roster at his disposal after the Tigers loaded up through the transfer portal.

However, the offense has routinely let the Tigers down, which has put added pressure on the defense to perform. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has thrown five interceptions in the red zone this season, routinely making careless throws that halts any momentum the offense had built. Far too often this season, Leavitt has scrambled longer than he needs to, leading to holding calls or sacks that puts LSU behind the chains.

That said, Weis Jr. remains one of the best assistant coaches in the country and could certainly be viewed as a candidate for the TCU job considering how poor the Horned Frogs have been on offense. Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for LSU Tigers On SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022.

He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7