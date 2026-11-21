Constantine Tobias “Toby” Horton and Elijah “Eli” Asheghian returned to C.T. English Middle School in Los Gatos to keep the music program afloat after their former band teacher had to stop teaching.

Los Gatos High School seniors Elijah “Eli” Asheghian uses his music skills to conduct students in the extracurricular music program at C.T. English Middle School in Los Gatos.

He and fellow senior Constantine Tobias “Toby” Horton have worked together since September 2025 to keep the program running after their former teacher had to stop teaching due to hearing issues. Seniors Constantine Tobias “Toby” Horton and Elijah “Eli” Asheghian are both band alumni of C. T. English Middle School in the Loma Prieta Joint Union School District.

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After their former band teacher Casey Lelake was diagnosed with tinnitus, she was advised to stop teaching, which put the school’s band program at risk because enrollment was too small to support hiring a full-time replacement, according to a news release by the Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District. Coming from a band background himself, Loma Prieta Joint Union School District Superintendent Kevin Grier emphasized the supportive purpose music programs have in schools.

He expressed hope his school district could grow the program so as many students as possible can have the opportunity to play an instrument.

“It teaches logic. It teaches patience. It teaches perseverance,” Grier said.

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“You learn math better, you pick up science skills better. ” Grier said it can be hard to recruit music teachers, let alone one with the patience and musical skill to work with a small middle school program. After Lelake’s departure, Grier said he and other administrators were “a little bit panicked and shocked and trying to find a solution. ” Asheghian credits Lelake for helping him find his passion for band.

He said he likes the challenge of balancing the creative interpretation of music with its technical aspects, and that he made many friends through the band program. After hearing from his younger sister and her friends about Lelake’s condition in early 2023, Asheghian said he and Horton visited the middle school and Horton suggested bringing in some high school students to teach lessons to keep students interested.

Asheghian said Lelake supported their proposal and suggested they bring it up to Grier.

“I wanted the younger generation to have the experience of already feeling like they knew the program when they came in and having the skills to continue there and not having this gap in useful education,” Asheghian said. Starting September 2025, Asheghian and Horton taught around 20 middle school students in an extracurricular band program every Sunday morning.

The two students worked with school administrators and Lelake to develop a curriculum, recruit fellow high school musicians, organize rehearsals and secure instruments. They held concerts in January and May. In the beginning, Asheghian used his own money to cover some program expenses, like spending $50 to buy sheet music. The music program has gained additional support through contributions from the Loma Prieta Joint Union School District Home & School Club, according to the Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District.

Asheghian said his favorite memory of teaching music classes was giving the fourth and fifth graders the opportunity to solo during a performance of “Good King Wenceslas. ” “There’s these kids who picked up their instrument two or three months ago and now they’re soloing,” Asheghian said.

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“That’s a special moment. ” Since then, Los Gatos High School band director Michael Walker has been helping Asheghian and Horton teach at C.T. English Middle School twice a week. The middle school serves students in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

“It opens up a world of opportunities for the kids when they go down the hill to be able to be part of our band program and be part of that community,” Asheghian said. The music program at C.T. English Middle School serves as an intermediary step between the existing music programs at Loma Prieta Elementary School and.

Loma Prieta Elementary music teacher Gregory Messa said instrumental music is part of the fifth grade curriculum and concert band and rock and jazz bands are available to students grades 6-8 through the Loma Prieta Community Bands.

“We’re creating a pathway for young musicians to grow and enter high school with a strong musical foundation,” Messa said in an email statement. “I’m particularly grateful to Elijah for recognizing the need and proposing this program as a creative way to sustain middle school music education following the reallocation of arts funding. I’m also tremendously grateful to Mr. Walker of Los Gatos High School for bringing his wealth of knowledge, experience and dedication to this effort.

” Walker emphasized that music encapsulates skills from math to science to history. However, he also recognizes that music programs tend to be cut first when budget or staffing issues get in the way.

“It’s fun to watch that he’s so inspired to doing this,” Grier said, adding that the program “just ensures we’ll keep going and we’ll have music. ”