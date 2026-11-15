US
Advertisement
United States News

Two killed, two others injured in crash on Friday night

mercnews#88 in United States
Two killed, two others injured in crash on Friday night
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

Two woman were killed and two man were injured in a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 24 on Friday

ORINDA— Two women died and two others were injured on Friday night when an SUV went off Highway 24 and crashed, according to California Highway Patrol authorities.

Officers responded to the single-car crash involving a gray Infiniti SUV on westbound Highway 24, just east of Camino Pablo around 10:05 p.m. The SUV, occupied by four people and driven by a 19-year-old man, was heading westbound when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed, authorities said. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the SUV and suffered moderate injuries. A 20-year-old woman in the front-right passenger seat was not wearing a seat belt.

Also readTwo and a Half Men Adds Two More Seasons to Pluto TV Catalog

Another woman in the rear-right passenger seat wearing a seat belt also suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. She was 19 years old. A 16-year-old man sitting in the back who wore a seat belt sustained major injuries and was sent to the local hospital.

Advertisement

“Alcohol or drug impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash at this time,” CHP said in a press release on Saturday. The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the crash or events leading up to it should contact CHP’s Contra Costa Area office in Martinez at 925-387-1900 or 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov.

mercnews#88 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement

More on United States News

See all

Two Democrats, two Republicans emerge as possible replacements for von Wilpert on San Diego City Council

Candidates and possible candidates, including two Democrats and two Republicans, are starting to emerge in the upcoming battle to replace Marni von Wilpert in San Diego’s north inland City Council District 5.

sdut

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextTwo Democrats, two Republicans emerge as possible replacements for von Wilpert on San Diego City Council