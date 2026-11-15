Two killed, two others injured in crash on Friday night

Two woman were killed and two man were injured in a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 24 on Friday

ORINDA— Two women died and two others were injured on Friday night when an SUV went off Highway 24 and crashed, according to California Highway Patrol authorities.

Officers responded to the single-car crash involving a gray Infiniti SUV on westbound Highway 24, just east of Camino Pablo around 10:05 p.m. The SUV, occupied by four people and driven by a 19-year-old man, was heading westbound when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed, authorities said. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the SUV and suffered moderate injuries. A 20-year-old woman in the front-right passenger seat was not wearing a seat belt.

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Another woman in the rear-right passenger seat wearing a seat belt also suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. She was 19 years old. A 16-year-old man sitting in the back who wore a seat belt sustained major injuries and was sent to the local hospital.

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“Alcohol or drug impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash at this time,” CHP said in a press release on Saturday. The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the crash or events leading up to it should contact CHP’s Contra Costa Area office in Martinez at 925-387-1900 or 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov.