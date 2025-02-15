Two Killed in Munich Car-Ramming Attack

A young girl and her mother have died following a car-ramming attack on a labor union demonstration in Munich. The 24-year-old Afghan attacker was arrested immediately after the incident.

A two-year-old girl and her mother have died two days after being injured in a car-ramming attack on a labor union demonstration in Munich, police said on Saturday. The attack, which occurred on Thursday, also injured 39 other people, two of whom were critically hurt. A 24-year-old Afghan man, who arrived in Germany as an asylum-seeker, was arrested immediately after the attack.

Prosecutors said on Friday that he appears to have had an Islamic extremist motive, but there was no evidence that he was connected to any radical network. The young girl and her 37-year-old mother, both from Munich, succumbed to their injuries, according to Bavaria's state criminal police office, as reported by the German news agency dpa. This tragedy marks the fifth attack involving immigrants in the past nine months, pushing the issue of migration to the forefront of Germany's upcoming election on February 23. Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the scene of the attack on Saturday, laying a white rose at an improvised memorial.





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GERMANY MUNICH TERRORISM IMMIGRATION ELECTION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two Teenagers Killed in Shootout with Police After Car Crash in San AntonioTwo teenagers died following a shootout with police in downtown San Antonio on Thursday. The incident began when officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle. The driver allegedly rammed patrol cars and drove toward officers, prompting police to open fire. The vehicle then crashed into a building and caught fire.

Read more »

Car Drives Into Crowd in Munich, Injuring at Least 20A car drove into a crowd of pedestrians in Munich, Germany, injuring at least 20 people. Police secured the driver and are investigating the motive behind the incident. The event occurred the day before the Munich Security Conference, prompting increased security measures for the event.

Read more »

'Around 20' hurt after car drives into pedestrians in Munich, police sayPolice said the driver was detained at the scene.

Read more »

Car Plows into Crowd in Munich, Suspected AttackA car driven by a 24-year-old Afghan struck pedestrians in the city center of Munich, injuring at least 27 people. Police confirmed a major operation and said the driver was secured. The motive remains unclear but a trade union demonstration was taking place nearby.

Read more »

Attack suspected after car plows into 27 pedestrians in MunichVice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to attend a major security conference in the German city on Friday.

Read more »

Car Crash in Munich Injures 27, Suspected AttackA car driven by a 24-year-old Afghan plowed into a crowd in Munich, injuring at least 27 people. The incident, considered a suspected attack, prompted a major police operation. The driver has been secured and poses no further threat. While the motive remains unclear, a trade union demonstration was taking place nearby. This incident comes as the Munich Security Conference, attended by high-profile figures like Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is set to begin with heightened security measures.

Read more »