‘Two Keys’—Man Utd’s Transfer Plan for Mauricio Pochettino Ignores Big Problem

After a series of mistakes in the summer transfer window, the fear is that Manchester United are poised to make another one in January.

Manchester United are reportedly expected to focus on “two key areas” in the January transfer window, plotting moves for a new center back and striker while curiously leaving the left back position untouched.

There’s no doubt that United need reinforcements this winter. In the club’s new austerity age under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, theapproach has been to target one area of the pitch each year. In 2025, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško were brought in to rejuvenate the attack. This past summer, Michael Carrick was given three new midfielders.

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Yet, that strategy has left the backline unchanged for more than two years.season that started their first home game of the 2022–23 Premier League season. Lisandro Martínez has since taken it upon himself to shake up that rearguard by angling for an exit but there are gaps to plug all over the backline. The solitary clean sheet of United’s season so far came against Champions League newbies Sabah FK.

Across Michael Carrick’s final five games at the helm, the Red Devils shipped 15 goals. The story isn’t much more promising going forward as the only senior striker that Carrick trusted, Benjamin Šeško, is injured until January. Bryan Mbeumo, his deputy, hasn’t scored a goal in his last five appearances for the club despite starting up front each week.

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Wary of making the same mistakes once more, United are prepared to back incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino in the winter transfer window.

“In January, we will do things,” is the message coming out of the club, according to. At least one addition is expected but there is the possibility for “two or more” to arrive mid-season, with the positions of center back and center forward the primary points of focus. Despite his drought, Mbeumo is United’s joint-leading scorer with four Premier League goals this term. Joshua Zirkzee has only scored three in the competition since December 2024.

Center back is a slightly more curious case. Romano claims that United are interested in strengthening this area as a consequence of opportunism, the club “believe they could do something in that position. ” TheyIt’s not all Diogo Dalot’s fault. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images It’s not all Diogo Dalot’s fault.

This is a 27-year-old man who has spent most of his conscious existence striving to achieve his childhood dream. Bigger, faster and stronger than all his peers coming through at Porto, Dalot didn’t rely upon his physical gifts, living the life of a dedicated professional right from his teenage years, skipping house parties, late nights and his sister’s concerts.

“Invisible training,” is what one of his first coaches, Luis Travessa, called it. Travessa also claimed that the genetically gifted gem “could be an athlete in any other sport. ” Perhaps he chose the wrong one. If it wasn’t already abundantly clear that Dalot is not a suitable left back, he rammed the point home to all those watching on with a pair of disastrous displays in the same week against Roma.

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Carrick weakly defended Dalot—still with more competence than his player had demonstrated on the pitch—but the departed manager had little option but to carry on picking him. Luke Shaw has missed seven games this season with an injury slump that could have been predicted last year, let alone in the summer.

Even if the 31-year-old does fight his way back to fitness for Pochettino’s arrival, is there any hope that a body that has missed 99 matches in the past three years will be able to survive the demands of the Argentine’s energetic style?made several mistakes in the summer transfer window. The fear is that they are poised to make another one under Pochettino. Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC.

He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features. Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment.

He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.