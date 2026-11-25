The first availability report came out on Tuesday night for West Virginia's matchup against No. 2-ranked Utah, and a couple of household names were listed for t

Oct 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The first availability report came out on Tuesday night for West Virginia's matchup against No. 2-ranked Utah, and a couple of household names were listed for the Utes. Starting running back Wayshawn Parker and leading receiver Braden Pegan are both considered questionable. Even if both players are eventually downgraded to out, it will take quite a miracle for the Mountaineers to leave Salt Lake City with a win.

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It was already going to be a bit of an uphill battle, but with QB Mike Hawkins Jr. now "doubtful," it makes the possibility of an upset even less likely in a significant way. Nov 21, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Braden Pegan scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Only 14 receivers in college football have hauled in more touchdown receptions this season than Braden Pegan. So far this year, he has recorded 49 receptions for 718 yards, averaging 14.7 yards per catch.

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Checking in at 6'3", 210 lbs, he can be a bit of a matchup problem for anyone he plays, especially this West Virginia defense, which has not played the ball well in the air all year long. As for Wayshawn Parker, nearly everyone covering the league fully expected him to be toward the top of the leaderboard in rushing, but he's had some uninspiring performances, rushing for 30 yards on 10 carries against Utah State, 13 for 47 against Houston, and 14 for 36 against BYU.

And in the last two weeks, he was extremely limited, combining for just three yards on two carries in Utah's wins over Arizona and TCU. A year ago, Parker rushed for 981 yards and six touchdowns. Against the Mountaineers, he toted the rock nine times for 66 yards and two scores, while adding two catches and 21 yards for a touchdown. Safe to say he had quite the day against Zac Alley's defense.

If he is unable to give it a go, they will lean on sophomore Daniel Bray to complement whatever QB Devon Dampier gives them on the ground. Bray has 491 yards and three touchdowns on the year. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. SCHUYLER CALLIHAN Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.