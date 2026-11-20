Two minors allegedly stole a BusItalia bus and damaged ten vehicles in Rovigo, Italy, while imitating GTA VI on the game's release eve. Police and prosecutors have charged both boys.

Two Italian minors are accused of stealing a bus and damaging several others at a bus depot in Rovigo, Veneto, in what Italian outlets describe as an attempt to imitate the video game GTA VI. The alleged incident took place on Wednesday, November 18, on the eve of the game's official release by Rockstar Games. The game launched in Italy at midnight on Thursday, November 19, after a development cycle of 13 years.

According to ANSA, the two boys broke into a depot operated by BusItalia at about 11:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, November 18. Rovigo police and the Public Prosecutor's Office at Venice's Juvenile Court identified and located the presumed perpetrators within the following hours.

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How the Alleged Bus Theft Unfolded in Rovigo

The alleged damage at the BusItalia depot was extensive, with ten parked buses affected. The two minors reportedly smashed windows, damaged ticket machines, and crashed some of the public transport vehicles in the yard before taking one of them.

After taking the bus, the two boys allegedly drove about eight kilometers toward the nearby town of Lendinara. Authorities later found the stolen bus in a ditch, which ended the alleged journey.

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Investigators told local outlets that the two minors published a video on social media in which they can be heard referencing GTA VI while driving the stolen bus. That recording is one of the reasons investigators believe the act may have been inspired by the game.

Official Reactions From Police and the Veneto Government

Rovigo Police Commissioner Andrea Straffelini said the consequences of the vandalism are serious because they affect an essential service for families, students, and workers. He added that the disruption was partially mitigated by BusItalia Veneto.

Straffelini also expressed disappointment that young people often appear unaware of the consequences of their actions. His remarks were reported by ANSA.

Alberto Stefani, President of the Veneto Region government, condemned the incident as a serious and irresponsible act of vandalism that could have jeopardized the daily travel of others. He thanked the law enforcement agents and prosecutors for locating the alleged perpetrators within hours.

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Stefani said the incident leaves a sense of bitterness, and he described the possibility that the act was inspired by an attempt to emulate situations and behaviors depicted in a video game as even more disconcerting.

Charges Against the Minors and Impact on Veneto Commuters

The two boys face charges of theft, damage, disruption of public service, and driving without a license. Their case is being handled by the Public Prosecutor's Office at Venice's Juvenile Court, which oversees proceedings involving minors in the region.

BusItalia, a subsidiary of the state-owned Trenitalia group, reportedly deployed replacement buses overnight to limit the disruption to its services in Veneto. Students, workers, and families who rely on the network were the groups most directly affected by the vandalism.