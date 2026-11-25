Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, appeared in court charged with burglary and trespass after a break-in at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate, where six pairs of cufflinks and a clock were allegedly stolen.

Two men have been charged after a break-in at Anmer Hall, the country home of Prince William and Kate Middleton on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, a court has heard.

Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court following the security incident on Monday. The pair are charged with burglary and trespass on a protected site. They are both Albanian nationals who entered the country illegally, the court heard. Doku is of South Kensington, west London, while Ndoci has no fixed address.

Also read Two Arrested for Burglary at Prince William and Kates Anmer Hall

Suspects Entered Anmer Hall Via Drain Pipe

The prosecutor told the court the defendants entered the dressing room of the property by going up a drain pipe. They are accused of stealing six pairs of cufflinks and a clock from Anmer Hall, items of value unknown. The court heard the alleged burglars are said not to have known it was the home of the royal couple. Norfolk Constabulary was called to the estate shortly before 6pm on Monday following reports of suspicious activity.

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The force, which patrols the eastern England estate, said officers arrested the two suspects nearby around three hours later. Police were alerted to the sprawling 20,000-acre retreat sparking a huge search involving specialist resources including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter. Security systems including laser technology and foot sensors were triggered, according to the Sun.

Prince William, Princess Catherine and their children George, Charlotte and Louis were at their main home in Windsor at the time of the raid, where the children attend school. Kensington Palace does not comment on security but confirmed no members of the Royal Family were present. Officers are investigating the pair's backgrounds to find out if there were other motives behind the incident.

Royals Were Absent During Security Breach

The King was thought to have been in his home on the estate just three miles away, while Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was at his Marsh Farm property on the other side of Sandringham. Anmer Hall is not the royal couple's primary residence. The royal couple first moved into the Georgian-style property in 2015 when William was working as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance service.

It is considered the family's favourite bolthole and the Waleses regularly spend weekends and holidays there. It was reportedly Kate's sanctuary during her cancer battle. It was also at the Norfolk residence that she filmed the deeply personal video announcing the end of her chemotherapy treatment. The family isolated at the property for most of the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Anmer Hall Serves As Family Sanctuary

William and Kate's residences also include the Berkshire properties of Adelaide Cottage and Forest Lodge. The family has been living at Forest Lodge since the fall of 2025. The security scare comes less than a year after a man was sentenced for breaking into the grounds of London's Kensington Palace, where the family has a residence, twice just days before Christmas.

Derek Egan, 39, was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison in January for scaling a fence on Dec. 21 and Dec. 23, 2025. The two intruders charged over the Anmer Hall break-in are next due to appear in court at a later date.