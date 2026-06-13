The 2026 NBA Draft is just over a week away, and decisions are still being made about who will join the reportedly deep class. College players made their final

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA basketball in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images The 2026 NBA Draft is just over a week away, and decisions are still being made about who will join the reportedly deep class.. International players have until 4 p.m. CT, Saturday, June 13 to make their intentions official.has officially opted in for the 2026 class. A dribble-pass-shoot wing that came back with good measurements, de Larrea could offer a late-first round capable of thriving on offense and growing on defense.

Hugo Gonzalez's immediate success with the Celtics as a big wing comes to mind in terms of translation for de Larrea. Guard Jack Kayil also made his intention to stay in the draft official on Saturday after earlier reporting that he would indeed be staying in. Kayil, a combo guard, officially measured in at 6-foot-3-and-a-half with a 6-foot-5-and-three-quarter wingspan. He’s made his mark for ALBA Berlin this season, averaging 12.2 points and 3.5 assists.

The team is currently amid the postseason, playing in the BBL Finals versus Bayern Munich. Per Givony, Kayil reportedly received first-round feedback amid his season in Germany, making it an easy choice to hang in the 2026 class, opposed to a season under Mark Few at Gonzaga. Kayil has solid size for a guard, in addition to nice passing and shooting ability.

He should be able to impact several levels of the game while continuing to hone his scoring skillset as a whole. While de Larrea and Kayil are officially joining the 2026 class, 7-foot-4 big Luigi Suigo is withdrawing, instead opting to join Villanova. The 19-year-old has a highly-interesting skillset, able to make his mark on the interior with some traditional skills, as well as space the floor and pass.

He averaged 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks for Mega in the ABA this season across just 18.1 minutes per game. With his exit, the end of the first round round and early second has lost a talented upside bet in the frontcourt. Under Villanova head coach Kevin Willard, Suigo should be able to boost his prospects for the 2027 NBA Draft massively, especially in a reportedly weaker class than ’26.

The 2026 NBA Draft will take place on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24. Both nights kick off at 7 p.m. CT. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 Trade Ideas for Dallas Mavericks in 2026 NBA DraftThe Dallas Mavericks are open to trading the 9th pick. Which teams could be interested in trading with the Mavs?

Read more »

Everything Clippers Fans Should Know for the 2026 NBA Draft: Picks, Targets, Rumors, MoreThe Los Angeles Clippers have important decisions to make on draft day.

Read more »

Three prospects most linked to the Hornets in the 2026 NBA DraftWith two first-round picks in hand, Charlotte has several names to watch.

Read more »